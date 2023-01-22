Police probing ‘sectarian hate crime’ at Orange Hall in Newry

Another shot of damage at Altnaveigh Orange Hall, taken on the 21st of January 2023. Photo credit: David Taylor Facebook

Police are treating an incident which saw graffiti sprayed on the walls of an Orange Hall in Newry as a sectarian hate crime.

The PSNI have said the incident, which was reported on 11.15am on Saturday morning, occurred at an Orange Hall on Martin’s Lane.

A doorway was damaged and graffiti was sprayed on the walls.

Inspector Macdonald said: “Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, is asked to contact police in Newry on 101”.

UUP councillor David Taylor weighed in on the incident on social media: “This latest incident highlights that there are those within the community who remain intolerant of the continued physical presence of Orange and Protestant culture in the Newry area.”

"It is extremely depressing that the Altnaveigh Orange Brethren endure relentless incidents of damage being caused to their Hall – they pose no threat to anybody and the hall plays an important role each year in hosting a service to remember the 6 Protestants who were murdered by the IRA in a 1922 incident known as the Altnaveigh massacre,” he added.

“As part of the police investigation myself and lodge members have asked this latest incident to be treated as a hate crime. Local community and political leaders must also step up to the mark in preventing continued damage being caused to the hall.”

Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein also condemned the incident via social media post. They said: “We unreservedly condemn the attack on the Orange Hall in Altnaveigh.”

"Those responsible do not represent the community. We would appeal to anyone with information about the vandalism to report it to the PSNI.”