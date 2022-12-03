Police seek help to catch killers of Mark Lovell who was gunned down in Newry

Police have appealed to the public to help catch the killers of Mark Lovell who was shot multiple times at close range whilst in his car in Newry.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 01/12/22.

Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

On Saturday, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly described the victim as “a much-loved husband and father” who was “cruelly and callously” executed.

"This appalling murder occurred at a time when local people were out and about, and indeed many neighbours who heard the gunshots immediately ran to provide what assistance they could.

“We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan their attack and lie in wait for their victim to essentially ambush and execute him.

"They have shown a startling lack of regard for human life and have left a devastated and bereft family in their wake.

“Our murder investigation continues apace and we are working to establish a definitive motive for the killing.

"I would urge anyone with information and anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area at around the time of the murder to please get in touch with detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

"The number to call is 101, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

PSNI Superintendent Norman Haslett previously said: “This was a brutal and a senseless attack on a defenceless man.

“We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan this attack.

“They lay in wait for their victim to come home and they essentially ambushed him and executed him.

“The victim was a husband, he was a father and he was a son.

“He was shot multiple times at close range.”

Police have also called for no retribution for the killing and said they would be stepping up patrols in the area where Mr Lovell was shot.