Police warn public in Fermanagh to be alert after suspicious object is discovered in border area

Police in in Fermanagh have warned anyone who comes across any suspicious objects in the border area not to touch them.

The warning comes just weeks after reports of a Continuity IRA machine gun attack on a police helicopter in Newtownbutler which was later discovered to be a hoax.

Police said they had received reports yesterday about a device left in the border area and urged the public to be vigilant.

Chief Inspector Rory Hoy said: “We received a report that some type of device has been left in the Fermanagh border area, specifically in the areas of Cavan Road and Clones Road, Newtownbutler. We are investigating this report, working to establish an exact location of any such device.

“In the meantime, I am appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact us immediately by calling 999.”