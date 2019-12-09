100,000 watch parties clash on UTV election debate

Broadcaster apologises for subtitles glitch

Colum Eastwood SDLP, Steven Aiken UUP, Michelle OÕNeill Sinn Fein, Emma Little-Pengelly DUP and Naomi Long Alliance at Sunday's UTV Election Debate, moderated by Marc Mallett. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Almost 100,000 watched UTV's election debate on Sunday night, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill, the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly, UUP leader Steve Aiken, Alliance leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood all took part in the debate.

During the lively hour-long exchange, the politicians were quizzed by presenter Marc Mallet on Brexit, the Northern Ireland institutions and the ongoing crisis in the health crisis.

However, while the debate sparked intense discussions online, the broadcast was hit with technical issues with some viewers reporting subtitles were unreadable.

People took to Twitter to point out a series of typos and unfathomable sentences on the graphics.

In once exchange Alliance leader Naomi Long was quoted saying: “These are not green Ortega angled brush issues”.

Steve Aiken appeared to say: ”Here std problems we have”.

And Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill was subtitled saying: “We made a Prom Nis 2017.”

The broadcaster apologised.

"UTV apologises for the issue with the subtitling of the UTV Election Debate programme on Sunday night which resulted in some errors," a spokeswoman said.