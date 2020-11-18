155% rise in spending to plug staff gaps in NI Civil Service

Annual bill for temporary staff now tops £45m, NI Audit Office report reveals

Spending on agency staff to cover gaps in the Northern Ireland Civil Service surged by 155% in three years, a report reveals today.

The cost is now running at more than £45m annually, with rising vacancy levels leading to increasing and "concerning" reliance on temporary staffing solutions.

Overtime costs have also risen by 17.4%, reaching £18.4m in the 12 months to April 2019.

The report from the Northern Ireland Audit Office concludes the Civil Service (NICS) must transform how it plans, recruits, manages and develops its workforce to deliver value for money.

Comptroller and Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said: "To function effectively, NICS departments require the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

"My report has found that, at a NICS-wide level, there has not been a strategic focus on ensuring this is the case."

Some 22,300 people were employed by the nine NICS ministerial departments and their executive agencies as of March 2019 - the third largest workforce in Northern Ireland.

Substantial restructuring and rationalisation led to almost 4,000 staff leaving between 2015 and 2019, mainly through a voluntary exit scheme.

Overall vacancy levels rose to 6.9% at March 2019, with 1,420 staffing vacancies.

Today's report describes how this has led to increasing reliance on temporary staffing solutions.

Agency costs in 2018/19 were running at £45.7m - a 155% increase from 2016/17 (£17.9m).

The number of agency staff working in Civil Service departments doubled, from 1,047 to 2,099, between March 2017 and March 2019.

About 50% of these are linked to an increase in Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefit processing work being undertaken by the DfC. The cost of this falls on DWP.

The overtime bill rose from £15.6m in 2016/17 to £18.4m in 2018/19.

Temporary promotions also increased significantly in the four years to March 2019, from 631 to 1,844. Around 8.2% of the overall NICS workforce was temporarily promoted at that time.

Auditors found it is common for agency staff to be deployed for periods exceeding 12 months. In 2019 at least six departments had cases of temporary promotions lasting over four years.

The report states: "Strong evidence therefore exists that temporary solutions are being used to plug permanent gaps in the NICS's workforce capacity."

It adds that "the sustained and increasing use of agency staff and temporary promotions is concerning".

The report claims that current NICS recruitment processes are cumbersome, slow and do not provide sufficient assurance that the right people are placed in the right posts.

It notes that appointments are generally made to grades rather than specific job roles and skills and experience most relevant to positions are not always tested.

Many specialist activities, in areas such as project management, contract management and service delivery, are being carried out by general service staff, with the report highlighting existing skills gaps in several areas.

Across the civil service, 45% of staff are currently aged over 50, with the report noting a significant number of retirements could occur in the next 10 years.

It states: "Unless significant workforce planning improvements are made and plans drawn up to address potential departures, the capacity and capability of the workforce could be significantly eroded."

The report also flags "significant concerns" about the effectiveness of performance management in the civil service.

It found only 19 staff within the workforce received an 'unsatisfactory' performance management rating for 2017/18, "raising questions about the quality and value of this exercise".

A Department of Finance spokesperson said: "The Civil Service fully recognises the need for fundamental change and will build on the progress it has made through its soon to be launched Civil Service Reform agenda in line with the commitment within New Decade, New Approach.

"The Audit Office report acknowledges that the Civil Service has delivered vital services against a backdrop of unprecedented and challenging circumstances and has made progress in many of the areas highlighted in this report.

"This progress includes reducing vacancies through recent large scale external recruitment exercises; new approaches to workforce and recruitment planning; new learning and development programmes including those to enhance commercial skills in the areas of contract and project management; and the introduction of a range of diversity initiatives."