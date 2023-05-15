£167m cutbacks will have ‘major impact’ on elderly and disabled, equality impact assessment shows

The Department have published the EQIA for public consultation.

Further cuts are planned to the public transport network

Cuts to the Department of Infrastructure (DfI)’s 2023-24 budget will have a particular impact on women, the elderly and the disabled, an equality impact assessment (EQIA) has shown.

The EQIA, published by DfI for public consultation, spells out the scale of the shortfall facing the Department as well as the potential impact of the cuts on different sections of society.

The document has forecast £167 million of savings will be required to manage services within the budget proposed by NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

A number of decisions to reduce expenditure and raise revenue have already been taken by DfI, including increasing fares on public transport, increasing car parking charges in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry, as well as increasing non-domestic water and sewerage charges.

Even with those adjustments, the Department will be left with a funding gap of £112 million, and a number of further proposals have been made to cut costs, including the switching off of streetlights and ceasing to provide a road gritting service during the winter.

The EQIA said potential reductions to public transport services would have “major potential impacts” on older people, who make up a large percentage of Metro, NIR and Ulsterbus passengers, as well as 57% of community transport users.

"Older people require a service level to meet their normal daily needs which may include access to shops, friends and community facilities as well access to health and care services,” said the document.

The age section also noted that cuts to road safety may impact disproportionately on younger people, who in 2021 made up almost half (48%) of people killed or seriously injured in road collisions.

Reductions to public transport would also “disproportionately impact on individuals with a disability”, with the report describing disabled people as “key users of these services”.

The assessment also found a greater dependence on public transport “puts women at an economic disadvantage” and was a “barrier to women’s participation in society and civic life”.

DfI said mitigating the adverse impact of cuts on Section 75 groups would be “difficult”.

"In developing options to live within the 2023-24 resource budget allocation, consideration will be given to how any adverse impacts on Section 75 groups can be reduced,” said the report.

"It would, however, be difficult to mitigate the potential adverse impacts anticipated, given the scale of funding the Department requires to deliver its public services.

"Where options for reductions have been identified, separate screenings are being completed and will be available on the Department’s website in the coming weeks.”

The Department has said it welcomes comment on any aspects of the EQIA by June 12 2023. Responses will be used to inform DfI’s allocation of 2023-24 funds.

Any responses received after June 12 will be used to inform further mitigation measures and reallocation of any available additional funding, with the final deadline for responses given as August 7 2023.

Comments can be submitted via email to budget@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk.