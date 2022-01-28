£250,000 jubilee fund is branded ’ludicrous’

A council’s £250,000 budget to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee has been described as “ludicrous” amount of money for “massaging unionist insecurities about their identity”, Sinn Fein has said.

Alliance described the figure as “excessive and obscene” and said it had been “pulled from thin air”.

In January, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s community and leisure services committee agreed to hire an external events company to help deliver activities to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, with a budget of £250,000 set aside to celebrate the occasion.

But on Monday, Alliance councillor Eoin Tennyson called the figure into question as he proposed a budget of £50-60,000 to run a smaller scale celebration, which was seconded by party colleague, Councillor Peter Lavery.

“The platinum jubilee will be a momentous occasion for Her Majesty the Queen and indeed many people in this borough,” said Mr Tennyson. “That is why Alliance supported the notice of motion brought by the DUP in July for Council to develop a programme of events. It is an important part of our cultural diversity and it is right that we coordinate a programme so that those who wish to celebrate the jubilee within our community can do so.

“However, Alliance will not be able to support the current proposed budget and programme. That is for a number of reasons but primarily because the budgeting process for the programme has been flawed from the outset.

“The figure of £250,000 was pulled from thin air by councillors in a working group. There was no thought-out budgeting process and no consideration of value for money for ratepayers.”

He described the expenditure as “excessive and obscene” and called for a balance to be struck between “delivering a positive, vibrant jubilee celebration and the financial pressures we face”.

Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Nelson said the potential spend of £250,000 was “nothing short of ludicrous”.

“It won’t sit well with any right-minded ratepayer who, at the end of the day foots the bill. The suggested spend is detached from the reality of our constituents who we all represent,” she said.

She proposed reverting to a £20,000 programme initially agreed by Council.

DUP councillor Darryn Causby suggested neither Alliance nor Sinn Fein were concerned about “letting the facts get in the way of a good election broadcast” before noting the budget had been agreed months ago.

“That decision was made two or three meetings ago,” he said. “The conversation started as far back as September. If those who are so anxious about this want to bring a rescinding motion I am happy to vote against it at the next council meeting.

“Councillor Nelson can, if she wish, decide to say who is or isn’t in their right mind but in my view that is an appalling thing to say about any constituents who may or may not support Her Majesty the Queen’s jubilee.”

Mr Causby then proposed an amendment that would see the working group procure an events company if they deemed it necessary. The DUP’s Gareth Wilson said the £250,000 was an allocation and if the money does not need to be spent it wouldn’t be.

A council officer said work would need to begin on the procurement of an events company sooner rather than later.

Mr Causby put forward a proposal to ensure there is flexibility built into the procurement exercise and it was then put to the floor where it passed with 21 votes in favour and 19 against.