£2.5bn needed by NI Water to continue providing crucial services

NI Water has said it needs at least £2.5bn to address capacity issues and to continue providing essential water and wastewater services - despite the Government providing a total of only £2bn to the new Stormont Executive.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said the proposed extra £1bn in new funding from Westminster as part of the New Decade, New Approach deal was "woefully inadequate".

NI Water explained that the £2.5bn figure includes an infrastructure investment requirement of approximately £1bn for the Living With Water Programme (LWWP).

The LWWP outlines the significant investment in sewerage treatment and drainage infrastructure specifically needed in Greater Belfast during the 2020s to support the existing population and to allow Belfast to grow.

One of the top priorities in the deal states that the Executive will invest urgently in wastewater infrastructure, which is already at or close to full capacity in many places.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was determined to take forward as many flagship projects as possible and outlined her staunch opposition to water charges.

The SDLP deputy leader did say, however, that discussions "will have to be had" over possible rates rises instead as Stormont attempts to find necessary funding for infrastructure, health, education and justice.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Secretary of State Julian Smith suggested that the public here should foot the bill for commitments made in the agreement, rather than the Executive relying on handouts from London.

Mr Smith said he was "slightly disappointed" the parties had ruled out introducing water charges.

A spokesperson for NI Water said the organisation welcomes the deal, which restored the power-sharing Executive at Stormont after three years and "in particular" the priority set out in the document to invest urgently in wastewater infrastructure.

NI Water added the wastewater infrastructure is at or nearing capacity and is limiting growth of the local economy.

"The new minister for the Department for Infrastructure has made it clear that investment in water and wastewater is the key to unlocking investment and growth," stated NI Water.

"Without it, Northern Ireland will not meet a number of the Programme for Government objectives.

"NI Water is currently developing its investment plan for the next Price Control period, 2021-2027 (PC21).

"It is looking at a requirement that is in the order of £2.5bn to address capacity issues and to continue providing essential water and wastewater services across all of Northern Ireland."

NI Water added that it is ready to work with the Infrastructure Minister, department officials and the utility regulator to identify funding streams for the economy.

"NI Water has been making representations to stakeholders over a number of years to ensure everyone is aware of the funding requirements and the issues that are arising as a result of curtailed funding to date," it said.

"Without adequate investment, there will be further impacts on service delivery, the local economy and the environment," it added.