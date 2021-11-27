£335bn price of Boris Bridge to Scotland ‘impossible to justify’

The Department for Transport has confirmed that the Government will not be going forward with plans to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland “at this time”.

The project has been deemed “nonsensical” by transport experts and politicians have argued that a number of local infrastructure projects could benefit from the money intended for the project.

It comes after a feasibility study into the project, commissioned by Boris Johnson, revealed that the erection of the crossing would cost hundreds of billions of pounds.

The Prime Minister has previously talked up the creation of a fixed link to boost connectivity, but it is understood the idea has been scrapped as it would be too expensive and technically challenging.

A feasibility study led by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy found that a bridge would cost an estimated £335bn, while a tunnel would be around £209bn.

Sir Peter said that while the building of the link could be “technically feasible” the price of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government is focused on delivering other transport priorities so will not be proceeding with any further work on this project at this time.”

A bridge or tunnel would be the longest structure of its kind ever built and would take nearly 30 years to complete planning, design, parliamentary and legal processes, and construction, according to the research.

Roads and transport expert Wesley Johnston said that the feasibility study into the project proves that it is just not “commercially viable”.

He told Belfast Telegraph that the £200bn to build a tunnel is 200 times more expensive than plans to convert the A5 from Londonderry to Aughnacloy to a dual carriageway.

“This cost does not compare to the £1.2bn to convert A5 to a dual carriageway, the single biggest scheme we’ve ever tried to do here,” said Mr Johnston.

“This project is certainly in the ‘nice to have’ pile, but it doesn’t make any sense.”

The roads expert said that the money would be better spent upgrading the A75 and A77 in Scotland, for example.

“If that money existed, we could also help subsidise ferries across the Irish Sea or upgrade these roads leading to Cairnryan,” he said.

“This could be done better and would bring immediate benefits. This bridge to Scotland just would not earn enough money to make it feasible, and there isn’t even enough people on the island of Ireland to make it plausible.”

Mr Johnston added that the bridge or tunnel would have to make £4bn extra money per year to just break even over the course of 50 years.

Alliance Infrastructure spokesperson Andrew Muir MLA said the money intended for this “vanity project” could be used for much-needed transport projects in Northern Ireland instead.

“The decision to pull the plug on this vanity project is not a surprise, as it was always more about politics than reality,” said Mr Muir.

“With the billions originally being earmarked to pay for the project, that money could be much better used to deliver a number of much-needed infrastructure projects across Northern Ireland, some of which are now cited in the final report.”

Mr Muir said that funding could now be channelled into devolved institutions to enable improvement of the rail and bus network across the entire region, a high-speed rail link between Belfast and Dublin, and any number of road safety works carried out, including both the A75 and A77 for those travelling to and from Scotland.