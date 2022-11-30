£600 energy payment won’t arrive ‘before Christmas’ and is likely in January

The UK Minister for Energy and Climate has confirmed that he does not see the government's £600 energy support payment arriving for households in Northern Ireland “before Christmas”.

Speaking during an urgent question tabled in the House of Commons by DUP MP Carla Lockhart, Graham Stuart said he and his officials have been meeting with energy companies here “on a daily basis”.

However, the MP confirmed it is likely the payment will arrive in January.

Work on the scheme is now focusing on how people can "cash out" some or all of the credit.

Cashing out should be relatively straightforward for people who pay quarterly or by monthly direct debit. They could simply get their supplier to make a bank transfer.

However, it will be more of a challenge for the 375,000 households using pre-payment meters.

Mr Stuart reminded the House of Commons "energy is devolved" and the executive in Northern Ireland should be dealing with the payments instead.

He told Ms Lockhart he understands why her party is not part of "that executive" but added: "That has consequences."

The Upper Bann MP said people in Northern Ireland need a "firm commitment" from the Government that the payments would be issued before Christmas.

She said: "Whilst across GB, households have received their Energy Bills Support payment, my constituents and people right across Northern Ireland have not.

"£400 has been dangled in front of them but remains beyond their grasp. The promise of an additional £200 in recognition of our dependence on heating oil also remains unpaid.

"The previous prime minister assured the people of Northern Ireland that a payment would be issued in November. Today, November draws to a close and no payment."

She said "what we get from the Government is delay, doubt, different stories as to the type of scheme as each day passes", adding: "It is not good enough. We need a firm commitment from the Government that this payment will be issued before Christmas."

Mr Stuart said he met energy supplier CEOs last week and "they are not ready".

"Their systems do not allow the dispensing, the cashing out and - I hope she agrees with me - I don't want to see a stranded credit to an electricity account that people can't access.

"I've insisted that we find a way to make sure that people can cash that out and use it to meet their heating oil bills this winter. That is my insistence", he said.

Mr Stuart said he is "determined to find a way to ensure that we can allow cashing out this winter" but does not see, "given the situation", how "we are going to be able to stand that up before Christmas".

He added: "But we are aiming to stand that up in January if we possibly can. That is my aspiration and my aim and is what I'm seeking to achieve."

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where people are yet to receive the energy support payments.

Initially, that was to be a £400 payment for every household with another £100 going to those who use oil. After claims of inequality, the government increased the oil payment to £200 and will provide it to every household in NI.

The payment is due to go to all households as a credit to their electricity account.

The Energy Bill Support Scheme was first announced by the government back in May.

In England, Scotland and Wales energy bills will be cut by £400. This will be applied over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and £67 every month between December and March 2023.

Northern Ireland has a different energy market and delivery of a scheme has been complicated by the lack of an executive.