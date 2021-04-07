90% of Northern Ireland households complete 2021 Census

The majority of households in Northern Ireland have completed the Census with just 10% remaining outstanding, according to figures released by the Department of Finance

The once-in-a-decade event in March also saw most households choosing to complete it online.

There are still outstanding households who have yet to complete the physical version of the questionnaire, with organisers beginning the process of making contact with those households.

Census Director Dr David Marshall said the response had been “fantastic”.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has already completed their Census and urge anyone who hasn’t done so to complete it now and play their part in helping shape public services for the next decade,” he added.

“We have issued reminder letters to households which have not returned their Census information and field staff will now begin calling at households to follow up on outstanding returns.

“There’s still time to complete the Census online or by returning a paper questionnaire. If you need a little extra help, there is a wide range of language and accessibility support available."

Failure to complete the Census risks a potential £1,000 fine.

Dr Marshall added: “Everyone is required by law to complete the Census and by doing so, you will help government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand what our local areas need now and what they are likely to need in the future.”

For more information and help on how to complete the Census visit census.gov.uk/ni.