97% of Northern Ireland households complete 2021 Census

Census 2021 workers are still on the ground making sure the details collected in the census are accurate.

The vast majority of households in Northern Ireland have completed the Census with just 3% remaining outstanding, according to figures released by the Department of Finance

The once-in-a-decade event in March also saw most households choosing to complete it online.

Households who have yet to return their questionnaire are being urged to do so as soon as possible.

Census Director Dr David Marshall has thanked the public for their participation.

“We have had a fantastic response to the 2021 Census with 97% of households returning their questionnaire. This surpasses the last Census in 2011 and will help us deliver an accurate picture of the population,” he said.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t yet done so to complete and return a paper Census form now and play their part in helping shape public services for the next decade."

Dr Marshall added: “We have issued reminder letters and paper questionnaires to households which have not returned their Census. Field staff are still on the ground making sure the details collected in the census are accurate. Help shape the future of your area by helping government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand what local areas need now and what they are likely to need in the future."

Failure to complete the Census risks a potential £1,000 fine.

The online portal, which most people used to complete their Census, is now closed, however, there is still time to complete a paper form.

For more information and help on how to complete the Census visit census.gov.uk/ni or call the contact centre on 0800 328 2021.