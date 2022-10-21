A comeback by Boris Johnson ‘could split Conservative Party’

A warning for Tory MPs as disgraced ex-Prime Minister sounds out support

Conservative MPs have warned the party could split if Boris Johnson returns as leader following the dramatic resignation of Liz Truss after just 44 days as Prime Minister.

She will hand over to a new PM by next Friday, which is also the date the Secretary of State has warned he will call an Assembly election.

Chris Heaton-Harris says he is required by law to call a poll if the Executive has not been reformed by the Friday deadline. If he does, it could be among his final acts as a Cabinet minister.

Yesterday afternoon, after six weeks of turmoil culminating in her sacking her Chancellor and Home Secretary within days of one another, Ms Truss conceded she could not “deliver the mandate” on which she was elected.

Her departure from Downing Street could be brought forward to Monday if Tory MPs are able to unite behind a single candidate for leader and avoid the need for a ballot of party members.

Close allies of former Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he will be on the ballot paper after missing out to Ms Truss in a vote of around 170,000 members over the summer.

Others expected to join him include leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, with speculation also revolving around possible bids by Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch or Home Secretary Grant Shapps. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have indicated they will not stand.

Hopefuls must clear the high bar of 100 MPs’ nominations by Monday, meaning no more than three candidates can enter the race, with Tory MPs whittling the number down to two in a vote that day before the final choice goes to members in an online ballot closing on October 28.

If MPs unite behind a single candidate there will be a “coronation” on Monday. And crucially, there will be an indicative vote by MPs on the final two contenders, so that members have a clear understanding of which candidate commands the support of the parliamentary party.

Ms Truss will remain Prime Minister until her successor as Conservative leader is chosen.

Her resignation will make her the shortest-serving PM in UK political history at no more than 53 days — less than half the previous record of 119 days set by George Canning when he died in office.

She informed King Charles III of her intention to go in a phone call yesterday morning, 45 days after visiting the late Queen at Balmoral to be invited to form a government.

It came after a day of drama on Wednesday when she sacked Ms Braverman, suspended a key aide for alleged negative briefings, and then had to beg Wendy Morton to stay on as chief whip following a botched vote on fracking.

Speaking at a lectern in Downing Street after talks with Tory grandees, she said she had come into office “at a time of great economic and international instability” due to the cost of living and Ukraine war.

With her husband Hugh beside her, she said she had “delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance (and) set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit”.

But she added: “I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

A poll by Savanta ComRes found 84% of voters thought she was right to resign and 47% rated her the worst PM of the last 25 years — ahead of Mr Johnson (20%) and Tony Blair (9%).

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for an immediate general election.

“The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern,” he said.

“After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.”

It was Mr Johnson’s intentions which dominated conversation in the Westminster tearooms after allies let it be known he was sounding out friends over a return to the leadership.

The former Prime Minister, who still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over the Partygate scandal, wants to “finish the job” he started, a key ally said.

The prospect of a second Johnson premiership just two months after he gave up the keys to No 10 was cheered by supporters on the Tory benches.

MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said he was “the only person who can dig us out of this mess”, while former culture secretary Nadine Dorries hailed him as “the one person elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ‘25”.

In a Twitter message to the former premier, believed to be on a Caribbean break, Conservative MP James Dudderidge said: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday Boris. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing.”

But veteran backbencher Sir Roger Gale, the first MP to declare he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Johnson, said: ”While he is under investigation for misleading the House, there is no way he should be considered for any government position, never mind prime minister.

“He would be just as divisive as he previously was – we want a unity candidate, not a division candidate.”

Sir Roger said that “quite a few” MPs could be expected to refuse to take the Tory whip if Johnson returned.

And another backbencher said he knew of at least one colleague who would cross the floor to Labour rather than serve under Johnson.

But former Cabinet minister David Davis said that “a lot of people would be worried about the party” if the ex-PM returned.