A day of firsts in Derry and Strabane with Sinn Fein gains and SDLP history maker

Alliance ‘surge’ stalls in the north west

Lilian Seenoi Barr (SDLP) who has been re-elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council for the Foyleside DEA. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.05.23

Derry City & Strabane District Council election was defined by two days of firsts – with Sinn Fein making gains in the east side of the Foyle and a black SDLP candidate making history.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, who had previously been co-opted on to Derry City & Strabane council, became the first black person to be elected as a politician in Northern Ireland’s history.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “It’s deeply humbling to get a vote of confidence from the residents of Foyleside.

“I’ve worked very hard to keep this seat. When I was selected in 2021 I made a commitment to SDLP members that I will retain the seat and I think it is clear to see that hard work has been rewarded.”

Councillor Seenoi-Barr said she has a list of case work she has collected throughout the campaign, with young people at the heart of her endeavours.

The election however belonged to Sinn Fein across the country, and in Derry and Strabane it was no different, with the party returning a record 18 out of 18 candidates.

Mayor Sandra Duffy a case in point, as she romped home with a whopping 2,164 first preference votes.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Sandra Duffy who topped the poll and has been re-elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.05.23

Winning seats the party never had in the Waterside and Faughan are “absolute gains to us,” she said.

Appearing at Foyle Arena, Michelle O’Neill was asked what the party will do to prioritise Derry and Strabane, an area with the highest unemployment rate in Northern Ireland.

She said: “We will absolutely prioritise this area, we put a particular focus on Derry and Strabane and the fact that so many councillors have now been returned.

“We are committed to address regional imbalance, we are committed to ensuring the university expansion continues, we are committed to creating prosperity and opportunity for everybody.

“And in this year when we celebrate the 25th year of the Good Friday Agreement and the fact we have achieved so much over that past 25 years in terms of transformation of our society.

“But my eyes are focused on the future and where we’re headed and I think where we’re headed is into prosperity, into opportunity.

“And I think the fact that we now have a deal on the protocol, dual market access, which is the envy of many, many other areas.

“So the opportunities that brings in terms of economic investment and all the attention that we’re going to attract here as a result of that will be tremendous.

“And this team here in Derry City and Strabane and our whole team right across the North will continue to do everything we can to ensure that regional imbalance is tackled and that is a top priority for Sinn Fein.”

Meanwhile, the SDLP came out with 10 councillors, a loss of one from 2019.

Independent Gary Donnelly topped the poll in the Moor area for a third consecutive election, registering his highest number of first preference votes.

He was joined by other independents Paul Gallagher and Raymond Barr, following a “dog fight” in the Sperrin area.

Shaun Harkin managed to hold on to a seat for People Before Profit in the city and will be their lone representative on council.

Alliance and Aontu fared poorly in this election – both ending up with zero seats.

It was much more bruising for Alliance, who lost two councillors at a time the party was eyeing growth in the north west.