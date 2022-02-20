‘A decent and dedicated public servant’ – Northern Ireland’s political parties pay tribute to Christopher Stalford

Politicians across Northern Ireland united today as they paid tribute to DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, following his tragic and sudden death.

Mr Stalford (39), who had represented South Belfast in the Assembly since 2016, passed away over the weekend. He is survived by his wife Laura and four children.

Read more Christopher Stalford: DUP MLA a key player in the party who will be sorely missed by colleagues

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was "absolutely tragic and shocking" news and will be felt by everyone who works at Stormont.

"In addition to his duties as an MLA, Christopher Stalford was a Principal Deputy Speaker and his role was to ensure the smooth running of the business of the Chamber, which he did expertly and with good humour," he said.

"I worked with Christopher on many occasions and although we had differing political views we never traded an angry word. He was someone I liked, respected and who worked tirelessly for his community and country.

“I know he will be greatly missed not just by his colleagues in his own party but right across the political spectrum. On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere sympathies to Christopher’s family and many friends and colleagues.”

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill said also told of her and her party’s “sincere sadness” at the news.

“His wife Laura and their four children are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this morning as they grieve the heartbreaking loss of a husband and father,” she said.

“We have worked with Christopher over many years since he entered political life first as a city councillor, and then Assembly member for South Belfast.

“His friends and colleagues throughout the world of politics will miss his political contribution, and his constituents his local efforts and leadership across South Belfast.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he knew Mr Stalford for more than 20 years and was "shocked" by the news.

He paid tribute to “a decent and dedicated public servant”.

“I don’t think there was a single political issue that Christopher and I agreed on but one of my defining memories will be his great ability to disagree well. You could have a storming argument in the Assembly with terse words and raised voices but as soon as you left, he would always have a wry smile and a laugh," he said.

“This will be a difficult day for everyone who knew Christopher, particularly his colleagues and the wider DUP family.

Mr Eastwood said the SDLP Spring Conference had been postponed.

He added: “Today is a day for political parties to set aside enmity and terse words and to remember that we are all people working hard and doing our best to serve the interests of the people we represent. Christopher Stalford was someone who did just that."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said, her politics being radically different from Mr Stalford’s, she had a “warm personal friendship” with him.

“Christopher was High Sheriff at Belfast City Council while I was Lord Mayor, and we carried that close relationship throughout the rest of our political careers. Just this week, we discussed his eldest child’s school transfer and it is difficult to put into words my shock, sadness and devastation just days later we are discussing his passing,” she said.

“He was a genuine and funny person, who was dedicated to public service. Christopher revelled in the role of Principal Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, carrying out his duties in an even-handed and fair manner, no matter the situation.

“My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with Christopher’s wife Laura, his four children, the wider family circle and his party colleagues.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Words are not adequate to express the shock and deep sadness I feel at the death of Christopher Stalford. To his beloved wife Laura and four young children I express sincere Christian sympathy.

“Having known Christopher well since his days working for me, when I served as an MEP, I retained friendship and respect for him and his undoubted ability - ability which Unionism can ill afford to lose.

“I also express sympathy to his party which he served with loyalty and distinction. His colleagues in the Assembly and elsewhere will feel an aching void, though it is his family who above all require the prayers and support of us all.”

Junior Ministers Gary Middleton and Declan Kearney also paid tribute,.

Gary Middleton, a DUP MLA for Foyle, said he was “profoundly saddened”.

"Christopher was a dedicated public representative who worked tirelessly to better the lives of others. But first and foremost, he was a family man who was immensely proud of his wonderful children,” he added.

“It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of a young man who had so much to offer our community. And today our community shares in grief at his passing. We are all the poorer for his loss.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Christopher’s wife, Laura, his young children, the Stalford family circle and his many friends.”

Declan Kearney, the Sinn Fein MLA for South Antrim, added: “This heart-breaking news has touched everyone who worked alongside Christopher from across the political spectrum. He made a significant contribution to our regional Assembly as Principal Deputy Speaker, and as a member of the TEO scrutiny committee. Today we all stand together in sympathy with everyone who knew and loved him.

“My thoughts are with Christopher’s family, especially his wife and young children. I extend my sincere condolences to them, and all his friends and DUP colleagues.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was ”deeply saddened to hear of the passing” of Mr Stalford.

“He served the people of South Belfast diligently and with integrity, working tirelessly to improve housing and education,” he said.

“I conveyed my sympathies to his party leader Jeffrey Donaldson earlier today, and my sincere condolences go to his wife Laura, children, family, friends and colleagues in the DUP.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said: "My sincere condolences to Christopher Stalford's family and friends on this very sad news.

"As MLA and principal deputy speaker, Christopher was passionate about crucial issues that affected people across Northern Ireland and was dedicated to building a better Northern Ireland for everyone."

Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the Assembly, said: “Christopher had been active politically since his youth and he and I first got to know each other as councillors for Laganbank on Belfast City Council.

“He was intelligent, articulate and witty and that came across in the regular meetings the Deputy Speakers and I had with him to prepare for the sittings of the Assembly every week.

“He was passionate about his constituency and the Assembly. He undoubtedly had strong convictions and relished debating in the Assembly Chamber. However, he was also meticulous about being fair to all sides when he was in the Speaker’s Chair and had good relationships across the Assembly.

“I am most mindful today of the commitment he had to his family and my thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Laura and his four children.

“I will be engaging with the party whips this afternoon to make arrangements for tributes to be paid at the Assembly tomorrow.”