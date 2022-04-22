A few interesting ideas, but the TUV manifesto is essentially based on scrapping the protocol

Amid reports from London that government ministers are preparing legislation giving them vast powers to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol, the party — whose designation on the ballot paper in May’s election will be ‘TUV — No Sea Border’ — set out its stall.

Jim Allister’s party has made the protocol its number one priority in the election campaign, but the question remains. If the government does take drastic action on the protocol — and that’s a big if, as it would likely break international law (not that that has stopped the government before) — where does that leave the TUV with less than two weeks until polling day?

Reports suggest the government is preparing to make the move as part of the Queen’s speech, which sets out the government’s programme of legislation and is due on May 10. Five days after the Assembly ballots will be in.

If there is further clarity, or official confirmation that London will go ahead with this plan before May 5, it could take the wind out of the sails of the TUV as it gives them one less stick to beat their rivals and appeal to voters with.

As we have seen on the TUV campaign so far, the manifesto is heavy on using Sinn Fein scare tactics. The party describes itself as “your insurance policy against” NI’s largest nationalist party. However this “insurance policy” would only matter if the TUV returned a significant number of MLAs, which isn’t going to happen, so the point is moot and more symbolic than anything.

The 42-page manifesto has some fairly radical pledges on reforming Stormont.

Not too long ago, calls for the scrapping of mandatory coalition were fairly quiet. However, recently they have become louder as it has become increasingly apparent to many that the crisis-prone system on the Hill is unworkable.

Two alternatives are proposed by the TUV: a voluntary coalition with weight-majority voting, or ministers in London governing Northern Ireland, with the Assembly being maintained as a law-making body.

The first of these alternatives would be a huge departure from one of the cornerstones of the Good Friday Agreement and potentially change the make-up of Stormont entirely. Some may see this as a good thing. However, there are also those who — whether simply holding the Agreement on a symbolic, unimpeachable pedestal or still having faith in the mandatory coalition system — would be steadfastly against such a move.

The voluntary coalition argument could gain legs if we have another protracted period of Stormont inactivity after the poll.

The second of the alternatives would be tantamount to admitting the complete failure of our political system and there would be huge opposition, particularly from nationalists, to handing over power to London, especially if Sinn Fein come out on top next month.

On the subject of health, like most parties, the TUV manifesto pledges the sector to be its top spending commitment. One fairly novel idea from the party is creating a ‘Nursing Reserve Service’. It would see former and retired nurses signing up, keeping up with the relevant training, and be able to be called upon in case of an emergency.

In terms of how all this would be funded, the manifesto is short on detail, just stating: “While others would squander millions on the Irish language, north/south structures and so-called ‘rights agendas’, we say put the money into more nurses, doctors and beds in our hospitals.”

Looking at the economy, the TUV has the usual template pledges of boosting tourism and improving our town centres, but it is also firmly tying Northern Ireland’s economic future to the scrapping of the protocol. Of course some businesses have been burdened with extra checks on goods due to the protocol, but others are also reaping the dual-access benefits of the mechanism, so this pledge is more of a political argument than anything. Another idea in the manifesto is setting up a body to promote free trade within the UK, similar to the cross-border InterTrade UK.

Overall, this is a manifesto with one or two interesting ideas, but nothing surprising or ground-breaking.