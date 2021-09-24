A sad reflection on unionist outreach: United Ireland ‘champion’ Higgins has set back north-south relations, DUP’s Donaldson claims after centenary row

Irish President Michael D Higgins has been accused of being a “united Ireland champion” and of setting back north-south relations, according to DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

He said it was “sad reflection” on the many years of outreach by unionists like him.

The DUP leader criticised the president’s “flat refusal to attend” an Armagh centenary event and said the “rejection” of the invitation “does not respect Northern Ireland as an entity”.

The remarks by Sir Jeffrey came following an intervention by the four main churches in Northern Ireland, who said the row over the event had "polarised public commentary".

A prayer service has been organised next month with the Queen expected to attend.

The event led to a political row last week after President Higgins said he would not be attending.

The president said that the religious event had become political and that his sole reason for not attending was “in relation to the title” of the event.

The president also criticised “the DUP people” for failing to attend events in Northern Ireland he had taken part in.

Sir Jeffrey said the statement from the church leaders showed the president’s title and office were respected in the invitation and condemned the “flat refusal” in return.

“The rejection of this event by the Irish Head of State signals to unionists that the Presidential Office does not respect Northern Ireland as an entity and has little or no interest in a shared future with unionism,” said Sir Jeffrey.

“Such a stance demonstrates how far the Office under Michael D Higgins has drifted from the shared future principles it once espoused.

“This disrespect for the existence of Northern Ireland indicates that Michael D Higgins’ office is really a united Ireland champion rather than a leader of reconciliation.”

Last week President Higgins said he declined an invitation to the service had come after six months of consideration.

"That's the beginning, so it isn't a sudden decision, the decision is the outcome of a consideration." he said.

Sir Jeffrey argued the event was a way of demonstrating in real and tangible ways reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

“This saga has been a sad reflection on many years of outreach by unionists like me and others. I have travelled the length and breadth of the island showing respect and explaining unionism,” he added.

“I have stood in gardens of remembrance with my head bowed to show respect for people who were opponents of the Union. But I recognised that to take those steps was important to heal division.

“Rather than reciprocate on this occasion, Michael D Higgins has not only devalued and undermined such steps, but he has set back north-south relations to the detriment of the Office which he holds.”