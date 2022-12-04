‘Actions speak louder than words’: SDLP councillor challenges NI parties to attract more ethnic minority candidates

SDLP councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr has said she is optimistic Northern Ireland can attract more people from an ethnic minority background to enter politics, but added that political parties have to do more and that “actions speak louder than words”.

Ms Seenoi-Barr, who fled her home in Kenya before arriving in Londonderry and joining the SDLP in 2016, said she has been “very supported” and welcomed by people in the city.

She has encouraged the need for a more “diverse voice” in politics here and encouraged people from minority backgrounds and more women to get involved.

“We have 65,000 people now living in Northern Ireland from minority ethnic backgrounds, but we only have two councillors who can speak about their issues, so it is absolutely important we have a voice on the table so we can bring the issues, not just for minority ethnic people but the whole society,” she told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics.

“I want to be [optimistic] but I am not sure how much work is being done.

“I think that is what is required by all political parties is looking at leaders from minority ethnic people, creating a safe environment for them and supporting them, giving them positions that they know they can be elected to, so they can bring that voice there.

“I want to be hopeful, but actions speak louder than words.”

The programme manager of the North-West Migrants Forum was selected by the SDLP to be a councillor for the Foyleside ward on Derry City and Strabane District Council last year.

Ms Seenoi-Barr also said more progress has to be made regarding women in politics, who she claims face many “deterrents”.

“I have to say I have been very supported within my [District Electoral Area] and within my own political party,” she said.

“I haven’t really had a bad experience since I got into politics. When I knock doors, I am welcomed by people and people are interested to hear what I say.

“In terms of social media I have it completely blocked. I don’t read comments and that is just my own way of making sure I share the information and interact with people who want to have a serious conversation about changing our society.

“I have seen a lot of change in our own council in Derry. I think that diverse voice is needed within politics and if women get the support I got, we will see a lot of them putting their names forward.

“There has been very slow painful progress that has been made here in terms of equality issues. We need to get out more and support women.

“Women in general would love to be in politics, but there are deterrents, for example the abuse we get on social media. There is a lot of fear from women and identity politics is also putting a lot of women off into getting into politics.”