Actor James Nesbitt backs Labour Party candidate in Twitter video

The Broughshane native – who is famous for playing Adam Williams in the hit TV show Cold Feet – was filmed lending his backing to Bella Sankey, who is standing for Labour in the south-east England seat of Arundel & South Downs.

In the video posted on Twitter, Mr Nesbitt said: “Hello, I’m James Nesbitt. This is possibly the most important election in many of our lifetimes.

“If you live in Arundel & South Downs I am urging you to vote Labour and to vote for Bella Sankey.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I know Bella, she has integrity and vision and she is the only candidate that can stop the hard Brexit Conservatives.

“She will represent you, all of you. And if you’ve got a postal vote, why not do it now before you get cold feet? Vote Bella Sankey, let’s make a change.”

Mr Nesbitt, who has been Chancellor of Ulster University since 2010, has no public record of previously endorsing any candidate.

However, he has expressed reservations in the past regarding Brexit, with the actor previously describing the process of the UK leaving the European Union as “shambolic”.

Arundel & South Downs was held by the Conservative Party in the 2017 election, with former Home Office minister Nick Herbert winning the seat with 62.4% of the vote, while Labour received just 22.7% of the vote last time out.

In a Tweet welcoming the warm words, Bella Sankey joked that the, “Tory vote is getting cold feet” and thanked the Northern Ireland man for his endorsement.