Afghanistan: NI politicians unite to condemn ‘devastating’ suicide attack by terrorists

Politicians in Northern Ireland have expressed their condolences after yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

Latest reports last night said at least 60 Afghans and 12 US troops were killed when two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds outside Kabul Airport.

UUP leader Doug Beattie, a former soldier, posted on Twitter that it was “terrible news but not expected. This will just be the start”.

He later added: “Thoughts with the US service members, their families and colleagues.

“Thoughts also with the innocent Afghans and their families caught up in this horrific terrorist attacking.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the assault as “devastating”.

“We pray for those bereaved or injured,” he said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie

“I have sent a message of support to the Prime Minister for those courageous soldiers and civilians representing the UK and working on the lifesaving evacuation.”

North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “This is an absolutely horrific attack on people desperately trying to escape death and persecution and those bravely giving them assistance. The softest and soft targets.”

UUP MLA Robbie Butler said: “Tonight’s images and pictures of the carnage caused by the bombing and murder of innocent civilian and military personnel at Kabul Airport provide a grim reminder of the horrible hatred that occupies the hearts of evil men and women who perpetrate these acts.”

DUP MLA Peter Weir said the loss of life was “dreadful”, while Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong called for more government support.

“People fleeing the Taliban killed by suicide bombers. All governments need to take action to help rescue those trying to escape. How frightened must those children and their families be?”