Agreement 25 conference: Prime Minister urges leaders of unionism to get Stormont back running – as it happened

Joe Kennedy III said American companies considering investing in the region want certainty for the future (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 19: Former US president Bill Clinton, gestures on stage during the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University on April 19, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, speaking during the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak address the international conference to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University. (Presseye)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has delivered the closing address at the international conference to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen's University Belfast, where he has urged unionist leaders to work to restore powersharing here.

Mr Sunak said it should be of “profound concern” that the institutions have been down for nine of the last 25 years.

“Over the long term that will not bolster the cause of unionism. I believe that deeply,” he told a conference in Belfast.

“And let me also say to those who would seek to reform the institutions right now, I understand your frustrations. But history reminds us that nothing in Northern Ireland has ever been achieved by trying to get around one community or another.

“So any conversation about reform can only begin once the institutions are up and running again. And if it attracts widespread consent.

“The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement left us an extraordinary and precious legacy.

“When we look back and 25 years from now, surely we should aspire for our legacy to be nothing less than this: that the institutions have been up and running every single year.”

The three-day event has seen political leaders fly in from across the world, including former US president Bill Clinton, ex-prime minister Tony Blair, former Irish premier Bertie Ahern and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

(Left-right) Akshata Murthy, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Former US president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Belfast conference. — © PA

Irish premier Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also addressed the conference on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak is to be joined by two of his recent predecessors - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - at a gala dinner later, attended by political leaders, international dignitaries and leading charities.

Earlier US Envoy Joe Kennedy III vowed to help ensure ‘growth and prosperity’ across Northern Ireland.

He said “it is our collective task to ensure that the benefits of prosperity and growth touch every single soul”.

"Yet that is also our collective task ahead. From my backyard to yours. To ensure that the benefits of prosperity and growth touch every single soul across this great place,” he said.

"From the city centre, past the Falls and the Shankill, to the River Foyle, and through every corner of Co Down. To be deliberate, to be intentional, to be impactful.”

