Ahern: PMs flout Agreement by not meeting regularly

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has criticised the British and Irish premiers for failing to meet formally as required under the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Ahern said that Boris Johnson and Micheal Martin were obliged to have regular meetings of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIC) and suggested “talking to each other” was not enough.

He rejected their response to his previous criticism on the matter.

“Both of them said they had been talking… that’s not the same as having a formal British Irish Intergovernmental Conference with officials and an agenda. I have no objection if they want to talk every day. That’s a good idea but I think the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement should be followed and that means there should be a BIIC on a regular and frequent basis. That is what was signed.”

Mr Ahern was speaking on the Saint Patrick’s Podcast for the Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick.

His comments follow street violence by loyalist protesters which erupted in Belfast over issues related to Brexit and the NI Protocol.

Mr Ahern said BIIC meetings are very important.

“It does concern me that we haven’t had a British Irish Intergovernmental Conference for a long, long time… maybe a few years,” he added.

Mr Ahern was interviewed by former BBC political correspondent Martina Purdy and ex-barrister Elaine Kelly, who talked to him about peace-building, faith and St Patrick.

“The two governments, the British and Irish governments, are the custodians of the Agreement. They are not meeting to discuss these issues. That clearly is not in line with the Agreement.

“I am not using any other words than what the Agreement used… the agreement says that there must be frequent meetings and you know that should be happening.

“They don’t have to be for long. They can be on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, anything you like.

“They should be having these meetings, and where there are difficulties they should be dealing with (this) at those meetings.

“In the absence of those meetings, things can drift. Quite frankly, I don’t understand why those meetings can’t take place.

“I don’t expect the British Prime Minister and the Taoiseach to have a meeting all day — they don’t have to do that. They could have a meeting for an hour-and-a-half. That’s not going to kill anybody.”

Mr Ahern said other officials or ministers or institutions within departmental structures could then follow through with the issues.

He also spoke about the future of the Church in Ireland, where he said there must be more involvement of the laity.

He said his faith was important to him.

He added: “You don’t want to overplay it because you are attacked now if you do that.

“Religion is important to me… I’m a believer and I understand it and I read about it and I think it’s part of my life and I often think that a lot of people, who have a lot of problems and difficulties — it is because they don’t have it. All I can do is pray for them.”