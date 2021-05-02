Aiken: UUP do not support Irish language act 

UUP never signed up to New Decade, New Approach, says leader

UUP leader Steve Aiken said his party is not supportive of an Irish language act.

Speaking on the BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics programme Mr Aiken also said his party had not signed up to the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) agreement.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said all parties, including the next DUP leader, had a responsibility to deliver on measures agreed as part of NDNA.

A wider cultural package including legislation on the Irish language and Ulster Scots was agreed in NDNA.

It comes after speculation Sinn Fein would refuse to confirm the DUP's replacement for Arlene Foster as First Minister without firm guarantees on Irish language legislation.

Following Mrs Foster's announcement she would stand down Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said the party wanted to work with the new leader "in a spirit of generosity and respect".

"It also means respecting diversity and delivering the agreed Acht Gaeilge (Irish language act)," she said.

Discussing the potential of his party to capitalise from DUP disarray Mr Aiken said his party wanted to be a "progressive".

"We want to make a moderate voice for unionism which is not just where unionist people want to be, but where everyone in Northern Ireland want to be because as move into our next century what we want to see is Northern Ireland working,” the South Antrim MLA said.

Challenged that an Irish language act was included in the NDNA agreement to restore Stormont last year, Mr Aiken said he was still reading it as it was being announced by then Secretary of State Julian Smith and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

"We didn't sign up up to the NDNA we went back into government on the basis of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," he said.

"We're not supportive of an Irish language act."

Mr Aiken said that following the Good Friday Agreement the UUP ensured Irish language and Ulster Scots bodies would be set up to "depoliticize this process, so we wouldn't be in a position where the languages and language would be used as a bargaining chip".

"We're not anti-Irish language, we're not anti any language, what we want to see is everything working together and we want to see the Northern Ireland Executive working effectively,” the UUP leader said.

Mr Aiken said his party "support languages, we support the Irish language".

"We want to see all those commitments done and we want to see that happen," he said.

Asked how his party was progressive compared to the DUP Mr Aiken noted his partly recently introduced an Assembly motion to ban gay conversion therapy.

He also noted the UUP's commitment to climate change.

Mrs Long said that the NDNA was agreed "less than 15 months ago".

"We have just about got government up and running in Northern Ireland and now we're talking about the potential of some disruptor to it or some collapse of it and that's not good for the people of Northern Ireland, irrespective of if it might be good for individual parties" the East Belfast MLA said.

TUV leader Jim Allister said DUP leader frontrunner Edwin Poots was heavily involved in the failed negotiations to restore the Assembly in 2018, which reportedly included a Irish language act before it was rejected by the party's grassroots.

"Many of those in the DUP who believe that in Edwin Poots they would have someone who would roll back that commitment on Irish language may be in for a disappointment,” the former DUP MEP said.

He said there was no need for legislation to "enable people to exercise their rights to pursue whatever language they want".

Mr Allister said Mr Poots was at odds with grassroots unionism by implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said that in his role as DAERA Minister Mr Poots was the man who "built the border in the Irish Sea" and called border checkpoints "Poots posts".

"The overriding issue in this for unionism is relating to dismantling the protocol, other we are being pushed out of the union," the North Antrim MLA said.

Mr Allister said that who the DUP elect as their new leader is a matter for them, but the "lack of quality" in the race for what is effectively the leadership of unionism was "a little concerning".

"I look forward to the next election, primarily if the protocol is still with us, as an opportunity for anti-protocol forces to combine through the use of their transfers at the ballot box to ensure that we maximize the anti-protocol voice in the Assembly," he said.