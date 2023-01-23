Alex Easton: The independent who quit DUP amid leadership crisis

Alex Easton and wife Denise react after he missed out on a seat at the 2019 General Election

Born in Bangor in 1969 to South African engineer Alexander Henry Knight Easton and homemaker Ann Benson, Alex Easton, along with older brother Christopher, moved frequently as a child due to his father’s career.

The future politician lived in Blackburn and Halifax in England, before returning to Northern Ireland to reside in Newry, followed by Warrenpoint and then back to Bangor when he was around 10.

Upon his family’s return to the city, he attended Gransha Boys High, which he has previously described as “difficult” having been bullied.

“I was small for my age and always found it difficult to mix, probably because I moved around so much.

“It wasn’t a happy experience at Gransha for me.

“I absolutely hate bullies” the 53-year-old told the Belfast Telegraph in 2018.

“My face was severely bashed in. It affected me really badly throughout my entire life. I actually remember wetting myself at the time.”

He met his wife Denise “years before they married” in 1999 at a friend’s house. Mr Easton is the stepfather to Denise’s daughter Lauren, and grandfather to Carson and Casey.

Denise previously worked for her husband, helping with his political career.

They are devout Christians and are members of the Church of Ireland.

Before entering the world of politics, Mr Easton’s first job was working in a carpet sample-making factory in 1988.

He then moved into multiple roles with the Northern Ireland health service including as a clerical officer in the accident and emergency department in Newtownards, then in the Ulster Hospital.

This was quickly followed by election to the Assembly in 2003 for the constituency of North Down.

He was re-elected in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2017.

He resigned from the DUP in 2021, saying he saw no “respect, discipline or decency” in its behaviour following the leadership crisis between Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

“I am at the end of my tether with U-turns and reaction politics,” Mr Easton said.

“I have had to stand back and watch as colleagues tear themselves apart, brief against other colleagues and run to the media in order to hurt each other on a daily basis.”