Alex Maskey warns MLAs over language ahead of Dáithí’s Law recall debate

MLAs have been warned over their behaviour and language ahead of Tuesday’s Assembly sitting.

Acting Speaker Alex Maskey has written to members urging them to avoid making political points.

He said he wants to avoid a repeat of the last Assembly recall in December, when he had to clamp down on some speakers during the debate.

The Assembly is reconvening in a renewed effort to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers and to debate the Organ and Tissue Donation Act (NI) 2022, informally known as Dáithí’s Law.

The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is waiting on a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the powersharing impasse.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said his party will be in the Assembly chamber in an effort to elect a Speaker and pass the necessary regulations.

In a letter sent to all members on Monday afternoon, Mr Maskey said MLAs should remember that the public would be watching the debate in the chamber, and said members’ language and tone should ‘do justice’ to the serious issues being discussed.

"Members will be aware that after the sitting on December 7 2022 I had to make rulings on a number of issues around order, language and behaviour in the Chamber,” he said.

"The nature of the debate did not contribute positively to our situation and I wrote to all members with a reminder of the principles of debate.

"During my discussion with the party whips this morning, there was agreement that tomorrow’s debate should be mindful that many people watching the sitting have a personal connection to the sensitive issues at stake.

"I am encouraged that party whips are engaging to manage tomorrow’s business as constructively as possible. I would ask all Members to take care that their tone, language and behaviour do justice to the serious issues involved.”

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his father Máirtín met DUP representatives last week to discuss Dáithí's Law

Mr Maskey said his role in proceedings was ‘solely’ to preside over the election of a Speaker.

He added: "Members are also reminded that Points of Order should not be abused to make political points and should only be raised with the Acting Speaker if they are absolutely necessary and directly pertinent to the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speakers.

"All other Points of Order remain for me as the Speaker in office to deal with. Members should therefore correspond with me after the sitting in relation to any other matters.”

It comes after DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated that his party would not be nominating a Speaker, a move that has left Dáithí’s father Máirtín ‘disappointed’.

"We are disappointed, but not at all surprised the DUP will not elect a speaker on Tuesday to allow the secondary legislation of Dáithí's Law to pass,” he said.

"Although disappointed that it can't be sorted out on Tuesday, we were also told that the DUP will do everything they can to see that Dáithí's Law goes through Westminster. At this stage, we need it guaranteed that without a sitting assembly it can be done at Westminster.

“Can Jeffrey and the DUP guarantee us that?”

Dáithí has been waiting for a heart transplant for most of his life. His family has spent years campaigning for a change in organ donation legislation – dubbed Dáithí’s Law.

The change would mean that everyone is registered as an organ donor in Northern Ireland unless they opt out. The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved at Stormont due to the political stalemate.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has said the recall of the Assembly is about ‘stunt politics’, and that the legislation necessary to enact Dáithí’s Law can be tabled and enacted at Westminster.

"Organ donation should not be used as blackmail for the return of devolution,” said the East Antrim MLA.

"Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will work with the Government and the House of Commons Speaker to table an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill in Parliament.

"Parliament is sovereign and has legislated on numerous issues for Northern Ireland. We wish to not only ensure that the law is introduced but that there is no delay to the timescale originally envisaged.

"Tuesday’s sitting will be the fifth time the NI Assembly has been recalled since last year’s election. On each of the four previous occasions those who submitted the recall petition knew in advance that a Speaker would not be elected and those bringing MLAs to Stormont once again know the outcome will be the same.

"When the Assembly was last recalled in December, we were told that the £600 energy support payments would not be delivered without a functioning Stormont.

"We made clear then that those payments could be processed and delivered through Westminster and that fuel poverty should not be used as political leverage. The payments have been made and before the rest of the UK.

"Our approach was set out clearly more than 18 months ago. Warnings that devolution and the Protocol were incompatible were ignored by many of the same parties who now feign surprise that the DUP continues to be guided by our mandate.

"There will be no restoration of the NI Assembly and Executive until the Protocol is replaced with arrangements that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support.”

Mr Sheehan said his party will be in the Assembly chamber in an effort to elect a Speaker and pass the necessary regulations.

He urged "no more delay in getting this legislation into law".

Mr Sheehan added: "We owe it to little Daithi and all those people desperately waiting on an organ transplant.

"I would urge all parties to work together in the Assembly on Tuesday and let's get this done."

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the onus is on Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to act on the new organ donation law.

"I don't believe the sitting of the Assembly will achieve anything other than straining relations further," he said.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said the DUP's refusal to enable the Assembly to sit is "unedifying and serves no purpose".

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the Assembly recall is an "opportunity for MLAs to come together and deliver something that would make a real difference to the lives of many people across the North".