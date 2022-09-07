Alliance and Ulster Unionist Party MLAs involved in Twitter spat over Brandon Lewis tweet

Newly installed Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.

A spat has erupted on social media on Wednesday after an Alliance Party MLA made a jibe about the former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Mr Lewis was appointed as the new Secretary of State for Justice as part of Liz Truss’s new government and cabinet which she appointed earlier in the week.

Responding to a tweet from the official Number 10 account, Upper Bann MLA Eoin Tennyson wrote: “Congratulations to the new Secretary of State for Limited and Specific Justice.”

The comment by the Alliance politician was a thinly disguised reference to Mr Lewis’ remarks when he was speaking in the House of Commons about the government’s plan around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In 2020, Mr Lewis admitted legislation altering the Northern Ireland protocol would “break international law in a very specific and limited way”.

The comments at the time led to fierce criticism of Mr Lewis and his then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, Mr Tennyson’s comment referencing that time has led to criticism from the UUP’s Steve Aiken, who branded the post as “spiteful”.

“Bit spiteful @EoinTennyson - usual to let Ministers prove themselves, just imagine the outrage in some quarters if similar specific and limited comments made about our own Justice Minister,” Mr Aiken wrote.

The Alliance Party leader Naomi Long then also got involved in the row, replying: “When did I ever suggest breaking the law in limited and specific ways, Steve? Please elucidate.

“Or is the problem that you didn't understand Eoin's point?”

Other users took to social media to comment on the back-and-forth between the Stormont politicians, with some criticising Mr Tennyson for the tweet, while others supported him.

Mr Lewis was appointed Secretary of State by Boris Johnson in February 2020, before he resigned earlier this summer in the midst of the downfall of Mr Johnson.