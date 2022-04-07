Alliance Assembly candidate Connie Egan jokes that vandals of her election posters are ‘terrible’ at art

UUP's Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston reacts to her poster being defaced with blue paint

Connie Egan and Andrew Muir had their photographs defaced on election posters throughout parts of Bangor this week. Credit: Connie Egan Twitter

Alliance councillor Connie Egan has poked fun at the vandalism of her election poster in parts of Bangor, joking that it’s a “terrible” show of “artwork”.

The North Down Assembly candidate shared photos of the ruined posters, which show pictures of both Ms Egan and her colleague Andrew Muir.

Their faces have been completely scored out by black and red colourings, to which Ms Egan wrote: “Disappointed to see the terrible artwork on display in parts of Bangor. North Down is an area full of local talent, I know you can do better than this!”

Many online users shared their support for the Bangor West councillor, with one writing: “See it as a positive, you are rattling someone's cage.”

Another joked: “Your picture isn't that bad, solid 5 for effort, the lines bring it to a solid 6 though.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Last summer, Ms Egan made headlines by repurposing her old council election posters to Ulster Wildlife, who transformed them into "footprint tunnels" for the local hedgehog population.

The tunnels are used in the ongoing Irish Hedgehog Survey, which aims to help researchers gain full knowledge of the various habitats of hedgehogs here and across the island of Ireland.

Another Assembly candidate who hasn’t been taking graffiti artists too seriously is the Ulster Unionist Party's candidate for North Belfast, former PUP councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston.

On Tuesday, she managed to turn the tables when a poster of hers was defaced with blue paint. In response, Ms Corr-Johnston posted a picture of her face on social media covered in blue paint with the caption: "Today's look is inspired by anonymous.”

UUP's Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston reacts to her poster being defaced with blue paint

Since parties have began their latest campaigns for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections, the PSNI have received numerous reports of theft and damage of election material across Northern Ireland.

Nearly a fortnight ago, the TUV’s West Tyrone candidate Trevor Clarke said posters belonging to him, which were on display close to Edwards Primary School in Castlederg, were stolen.

Mr Clarke said the “unlawful interference” would not deter his campaign and also challenged others “across the political spectrum” to condemn the incident.

The SDLP’s Charlotte Carson recently had her poster set on fire at Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast too, and her colleague, Strangford candidate Conor Houston also had more than 20 posters stolen in the Newtownards area near the end of last month.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein MLA Jemma Dolan confirmed a number of her election posters in Enniskillen had been stolen and set alight.

The Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA wrote on social media: “Election posters are part of our democratic culture. Removing them is doing nothing but attempting to interfere with democracy.”