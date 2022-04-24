Alliance candidate Eóin Tennyson told to leave ‘Protestant area’ when canvassing in Lurgan

An Alliance Assembly candidate has said that he and a member of his team were told they should leave an area of Lurgan they were canvassing in, as it was “a Protestant area”.

Eoin Tennyson said the matter has been reported to the PSNI.

Mr Tennyson, who is standing for election in Upper Bann, said: “While canvassing in Lurgan [on Saturday] a member of my team was approached and told that we were in a “Protestant area”, that we were not welcome, and that we should leave.

“We were then watched by two individuals as we canvassed the remainder of the street."

The 23-year-old, who is openly gay, has ambitions of becoming the youngest MLA at Stormont.

“Let me be absolutely clear: no sinister act of intimidation will ever deter me or the Alliance Party from working in, and for, every part of our community in Upper Bann,” he added.

“In fact, it only strengthens our resolve to do so.”

The PSNI confirmed on Sunday that “a report was received and officers are making enquiries into the matter”.

The Alliance hopeful also recently revealed that a man tracked him down in his car just to abuse him for pushing an election leaflet through his door.

Earlier this month, SDLP South Belfast candidate Elsie Trainor pursued two youths and videoed them after they had attempted to remove her election posters in the Ormeau Park area.

They had called her a “republican b*****d”, physically assaulted her and an attempt was made to take her phone.

Ms Trainor’s party colleague, Cara Hunter, also condemned sectarianism after revealing a few weeks ago that three adult men told her she was “the IRA” and “stood beside her car” in an attempt to intimidate her while she was out canvassing in Coleraine.

The week prior, she had shared that more than 15 of her posters had been taken down in East Londonderry.

"There’s an intensity around this election. There’s definitely a different feeling. It’s very tense,” the East Londonderry candidate told the Belfast Telegraph.

This is the third election Ms Hunter will stand in, having stood for council and Westminster elections in 2019.

"When I went round to check poles where my posters were taken down, there were no cable ties, so somebody has went to the effort of cutting them down, so there’s intent there,” she said.

"We anticipate difference and debate around politics, but acts like this are unacceptable and they interrupt what is a fair, democratic process.”

Speaking about the incident in which three men reportedly attempted to intimidate her before crumpling her election leaflets and leaving them on her car, the 26-year-old said: “What kind of world do we live in, when they are so blatantly disrespectful?

"The assumption that whether you’re a Catholic or a nationalist, that you’re associated with the IRA is just disgraceful, especially in 2022. That kind of behaviour is not representative of the people in Coleraine.”

Sinn Fein’s Liam Mackle stated at the weekend that he is seeking a meeting with police regarding thefts of his election posters in Banbridge, Portadown and Lurgan.

Many candidates across parties in Northern Ireland have been sharing images and news of their vandalised or stolen posters, or acts of reported intimidation from members of the public, in the lead-up to the Assembly election on May 5.

Some have made jokes out of it, with the most recent example being People Before Profit candidate Amy Merron.

One vandal used black paint to give her face on the picture glasses, a goatee and Salvador Dali-esque moustache.

The East Londonderry candidate’s response was to get out a black marker herself and replicate the artwork on her own face.

“One of my posters on the Old Bridge in Coleraine was painted on, I think they did quite a good job of capturing my likeness #Bannsky #AE22,” she captioned the picture on her Twitter page.