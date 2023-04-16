Alliance councillor assaulted while canvassing in Belfast

An Alliance Party councillor was assaulted while out canvassing in Belfast in an incident that the PSNI are now treating as a hate crime.

Michael Long was canvassing in Carncaver Road when two men approached him, shouting abuse and telling him to leave the area. When Councillor Long attempted to continue, his path was blocked and he was assaulted.

The Lisnasharragh councillor said the incident would not deter him, and that he was back out canvassing within the hour.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"In my 22 years as an elected representative for this area, I have never been faced with this level of intimidation. As a local councillor, I work for everyone in my community and this attempt to stop me from engaging with constituents is a clear attack on the democratic process,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

'I loathe that I had to leave the street however, I was back on the doors nearby within the hour and I will continue to reach out to people across Lisnasharragh, in every street and area, as I have done throughout my time as a councillor. This event will not deter me.

“The incident has been reported to the PSNI and I’d like to thank them for their assistance. These thugs will not deter us from representing every section of our community and we will continue fighting for a shared future.”

Last year, a People Before Profit councillor was assaulted, threatened and abused by three men in east Belfast.

Hannah Kenny said she has been left “deeply distressed” by the incident in which one of the men grabbed her by the throat and told her in graphic detail what he would do to her if she returned to the area.