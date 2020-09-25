Alliance councillor Eastwood tells of sinister rape threat made on her wedding day

All smiles: Alliance councillor Sorcha Eastwood with husband Dale Shirlow at the polling station on their wedding day

Alliance councillor Sorcha Eastwood has spoken about the anger she felt after receiving an online rape threat on her wedding day.

She first spoke about the threat to the BBC, after a survey from this paper indicated that a quarter of female MLAs had experienced sexual harassment.

Standing as a Westminster candidate in June 2017, Ms Eastwood had taken time out of her big day just to cast her vote while still in her wedding dress.

"I was a newlywed, obviously I didn't get elected but it was a really positive experience and life was really good," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

As she left the church with husband Dale Shirlow she received an anonymous message, assuming it was from a constituent.

"It was basically a really disgusting rape threat. I didn't actually say anything to my husband for about an hour because I was so shocked," she said.

"When you stand for election it's just you out there, but when something like this happens it impacts your whole family. When I told my husband he was just really angry. What made us just so frustrated was that it was anonymous."

At the time, she didn't report the abuse thinking there was nothing that could be done.

"Now I know there can be help in terms of tracing these people. Even if it takes some time it's definitely worth doing."

Aside from being disgusted at the message, the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council member said the sinister communication also left her worried about her personal safety.

"I wondered, 'Where is this person, are they from my town, do they know where I live?'

"It was just a really frightening time.

"You don't know if you decide to hold a public meeting if this person is likely to come.

"It really just starts a whole chain reaction of thoughts in your mind that aren't healthy, and that's when you need the support of people and other organisations to rally round."

After several years in politics, she said online abuse has become part of daily life.

"The abuse that I would tend to get now wouldn't be a rape threat, but it would certainly be unwarranted attention, a lot of sectarian and misogynistic abuse," she said.

While keen not to put off other women from standing for public office, she said challenging the behaviour in public was more important.

In addition to backing from her own party colleagues, Ms Eastwood also thanked DUP MP Carla Lockhart for sending her an email in support.

She said with more people now relying on the internet to communicate during the pandemic, greater safeguards were needed.

"I think people feel uninhibited now because they're faceless and don't have to account for their actions," she said.

"I just wonder if people would say that to me if I was out on someone's doorstep or in a public meeting. I don't think they would.

"I think we absolutely need to see firm actions from the operators of these social media platforms, in the same way that fake news has really damaged public trust and confidence."

While thankful for the support since speaking out, she said it shouldn't be left to victims alone to defend themselves.

"It's not okay just to bystand. If someone's being abused, call it out," she said.

"The onus shouldn't always be on the person who received the abuse or the threat."