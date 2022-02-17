Alliance councillor Michael Long apologises over ‘clumsily worded’ Bloody Friday tweet

Alliance Party councillor Michael Long has apologised for his “clumsily worded tweet” after being criticised over a social media post referencing Bloody Friday.

Posting on Thursday morning, the Belfast City councillor listed the items for a committee meeting on Friday.

He said: “Focus will be Platinum Jubilee funding & DUP proposal on Bloody Friday; however, mine will be next stage of £500k alleygates scheme. Alliance proposal making real differences to people in places like Rainbow Alley.”

Michael Long's tweet

He added: “Others engage in sham fights, Alliance deliver”.

It follows a call this week by the DUP for Belfast City Council to organise remembrance events marking the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Friday atrocity.

It saw nine people killed and 130 injured in an IRA bomb blitz on July 21, 1972.

Mr Long was criticised on social media and a number of other political representatives urged him to withdraw the post.

On Thursday evening, Mr Long made another post on social media apologising for what he called “my clumsily worded tweet earlier”.

"As I explained, I wasn't criticising commemoration of Bloody Friday, which Alliance supports. My issue is the divisive approach to commemorations,” he wrote.

“I've deleted it to avoid further hurt which was not my intention. Apologies again.”

In a statement Mr Long added: “My reference to sham fights related to the divisive approach at Belfast City Council and elsewhere to commemorations of this and other events in our troubled past.”

One of those who criticised Mr Long was DUP councillor Brian Kingston, who said the councillor’s post was “an unbelievably insensitive and insulting comment”.

Mr Long had initially followed up his comment in a later post, stating: “Just clarifying that the reference to the sham fights relates to the DUP proposal and obviously not Bloody Friday which was an horrendous atrocity which we want to see appropriately commemorated. Disappointed anyone would suggest otherwise.”

In a statement, Mr Kingston said: "Referencing a DUP motion coming before the Strategic Policy & Resources Committee at the request of victims of Bloody Friday, the Alliance Councillor described it as a ‘sham fight’ and of the anniversary being ‘trotted out for an argument’.

"The DUP brought forward this proposal having been approached by a victims group. Bloody Friday stands as one of the most horrific atrocities during the troubles,” he said

"The motion is specifically aimed at reaching out to all those impacted to offer support and a suitable way to commemorate this indiscriminate attack which impacted on people from all backgrounds.

“The comments from Michael Long are not just insensitive but insulting to those victims who have requested this motion be put forward.”

He added: “I hope Michael will reflect on his words and apologise to all those he has offended."

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said the tweet from the Belfast councillor was “ill-judged and should be withdrawn”.

"In his rush to attack political opponents he spared no thought for those who were impacted by the terrible events of this day,” she said.

“I would urge public representatives and everyone in society to show greater care and sensitivity when discussing events from our troubled past. Behind events like Bloody Friday are devastated families who lost their loved ones and still carry those scars and pain with them to this day.”

The former SDLP councillor and commentator Máiría Cahill said Mr Long should have chosen his words more carefully.

"I'm sure it was unintentional, but this tweet will cause hurt to the families of Bloody Friday, the use of the word ‘however’ will be read as putting alleygates above a motion on the atrocity, which killed 9 and injured 130. Should be apologised for,” she stated.

The TUV’s North Belfast Assembly candidate Ron McDowell, added that there was “nothing sham” about nine people being killed and 130 injuries.

"It was one of the most horrific days to ever visit our city.” he continued. “Councillor Long needs to seriously reflect on his comments. Frankly taken at face value they suggest he is unfit for office. There was nothing sham about Bloody Friday.”

The Alliance Party has been contacted for a response.