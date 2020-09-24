Alliance councillor Sorcha Eastwood reveals 'shock' at rape threat

Mary McAleese says 'revolting' sexism impacted career

Alliance councillor Sorcha Eastwood has said she was shocked after receiving an anonymous rape threat when she stood for election for the first time in 2017.

Her revelation comes after a survey carried out by the Belfast Telegraph which found more than a quarter of female MLAs have been sexually harassed during their political life.

Former Irish president Mary McAleese has also spoken out about how "revolting sexism" was "part and parcel" of her political career.

Mary McAleese

Dr McAleese, who was born in Belfast and served two terms as president of Ireland from 1997 to 2011. told BBC News NI's The View that she has experienced "cat calling, nasty language and being sneered at because she is a woman".

She said it led her to "develop a skin" that allowed her to "call it it out for what it is - violent and revolting".

"Sexism is designed to make you shrink and go away and be silent but it did the opposite with me," she said.

"It made me quite determined to use whatever leverage I have to speak out and call it out," she added.

Lagan Valley representative Ms Eastwood was taking part in a discussion about sexism faced by female politicians in Northern Ireland on the BBC’s Red Lines podcast.

She said: "The biggest shock for me was 2017 when I stood for election for the first time and I had just walked out of church with my husband and I looked at my phone because we were about to go to my mum’s house and I had a private message from somebody which was a rape threat.

"I just thought I did not sign up for this, absolutely let’s debate the substantive policy issues, let’s robustly disagree, let’s have all of that stuff, but whenever people start acting in that way... I think they almost feel a lot less inhibited because they don’t have to put their name to it, they don't have to put their face."

Speaking in an interview with Good Morning Ulster on Thursday, the councillor said she struggled to cast her mind back to the abuse she received when asked to speak about the issue.

"It wasn’t until I thought about it and I said - that happened to me, it was the first time I stood for election and was involved in frontline politics.

"I just looked at my screen and there it was, it completely invaded my personal space, it violated my privacy and my right to not receive threats and it really just stuck with me."

Ms Eastwood said she feels it's time society took collective action on abuse.

“I feel it is important for me to speak out because it is not my fault that that happened, I didn’t deserve it and every single woman, person, man or child that experiences these things should have the confidence that the community will rally around them whenever it happens

“I felt a bit embarrassed to say that I didn’t speak out at the time but part of the reason was because it was from an anonymous account and that is the main problem now with social media and the nature of some of these things that are coming through.

“It's about time that we really took action on it. It shouldn’t just be that the onus is on the person who received the abuse."