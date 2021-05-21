Alliance disappointed UUP’s Jim Rodgers hasn’t apologised for saying it’s ‘closely aligned’ with ‘the IRA’s political wing’

The Alliance Party has expressed disappointment that it hasn’t received an apology from the Ulster Unionist veteran who claimed in election literature that it was “closely aligned” with “the IRA’s political wing”.

The UUP has restored the party whip to Councillor Jim Rodgers who had it removed two years ago after he made the claim in a leaflet when he was standing for re-election in east Belfast.

Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds said that new UUP leader Doug Beattie may want to raise the lack of an apology to his party with Mr Rodgers.

Mr Reynolds said: “Internal disciplinary measures are a matter for the UUP.

"However, to date myself and my colleagues targeted by these disgusting comments from Councillor Rodgers have yet to receive any form of apology and retraction from him for the scurrilous and potentially defamatory accusations he made.

“Clearly that is disappointing, but it is perhaps something which the new UUP leadership will address in due course.”

In one of his last actions as party leader, Steve Aiken reinstated the whip to Mr Rodgers, a former Lord Mayor. It had been removed two years earlier by then party leader, Robin Swann.

In a statement, the UUP said: “The party whip was removed from Jim Rodgers in May 2019. Mr Rodgers apologised for his comments and the whip was restored on 5 May 2021."

Mr Aiken announced his resignation three days later. Councillor Rodgers’ controversial leaflet claimed Alliance had “repeatedly demonstrated” in City Hall that it was “closely aligned to Sinn Fein”, adding: “Their record shows time and time again they vote with the IRA’s political wing.”

The leaflet was not sanctioned by the party centrally and Mr Swann said it wasn’t language he would ever have used. Naomi Long said it had placed the safety of her party’s representatives at risk .

Mr Rodgers said he was “delighted to be back in the fold”, and he had turned down offers to join other parties. He said many UUP members felt it had been “far too harsh a punishment”, but added: “I don’t hold grudges, and I’m looking forward to continuing to assist the party, particularly with next year’s Assembly election.”