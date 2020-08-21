Alliance in move to ease bilingual street sign rules in Belfast

The Alliance Party is proposing that bilingual signs are erected on Belfast streets if a simple majority of residents support them.

Currently two-thirds of residents must consent before the signs are introduced. Irish language campaigners regard it as a highly restrictive policy.

The Alliance move is a compromise between the status quo and a Sinn Fein proposal that would see the signs erected if a majority of respondents in a consultation process backed them.

It will go before Belfast City Council's strategic policy and resources committee meeting today. Alliance group leader Michael Long said he hoped that it would receive both unionist and nationalist support as a way forward.

Currently, a third of the eligible electorate in a Belfast street must sign a petition to begin a consultation process on bilingual signs.

All residents who are on the electoral register are then sent a letter asking for their views on the proposal.

There are three options: 'yes', 'no', or 'don't care'. At least two-thirds must support the move to erect the signs. A 'don't care' or a failure to reply is interpreted as a negative by the council.

Earlier this year Sinn Fein proposed that the policy be changed.

A third of the eligible electorate would still be required to initiate the process but the consent of 50% plus one of respondents would determine if the petition was successful.

'Don't cares' and non-respondents would be considered void votes rather than negative responses.

Alliance claims that this would leave the council open to legal challenge.

The party is proposing that the trigger for a petition be reduced from a third to 10% of the eligible electorate on a street.

But the support of 50% plus one of all residents - not just those who take part in the survey - would be needed to erect the signs.

The issue of non-respondents would be settled by "revised protocol for managing engagement with consultees".

Mr Long said: "As someone who supports the visibility of the Irish language increasing, I want to see it being made easier for dual language street signage being erected.

"I believe our proposal makes it easier for residents to obtain dual signage but also that it recognises the rights of those who prefer not to have dual signs."

He added: "Our proposal would make Belfast's policy one of the most progressive in Northern Ireland, which is only sensible when the city has the highest number of Irish language speakers.

"Alliance wants to see agreement on this issue. Unfortunately, due to the politicisation of the Irish language it is an area of contention.

"We are asking both unionist and nationalist councillors to support our proposal at the strategic policy and resources committee meeting on Friday.

"Cross-party agreement would be a step in the right direction of getting to a day when the Irish language is no longer a divisive issue."