Alliance leader Naomi Long named one of BBC’s ‘100 Women’ for 2022

Former Justice Minister Naomi Long who has been selected as one of the BBC's '100 Women.' (Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA)

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has been named one of the BBC’s annual ‘100 Women’ in their list which honours “inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2022.”

The former Justice Minister was included on the list for her role in "bringing in legislation to tackle a number of new sexual offences in Northern Ireland this year including downblousing, cyber-flashing and abolishing the ‘rough sex’ defence.”

Ms Long has campaigned for reform in Northern Ireland’s justice system in relation to women. Earlier this year, she introduced a new domestic offence order to cover “behaviour that is controlling or coercive or that amounts to psychological, emotional or financial abuse of another person.”

In October, the PSNI said the new order had resulted in 100 reports of the offence since the legislation was introduced.

The BBC said Ms Long was also honoured in her role for raising awareness of “the harassment of female politicians" having received death threats herself.

In June, she wrote to her fellow parties suggesting a forum with other parties should be held to discuss how to tackle online abuse of politicians.

Naomi Long joins other female politicians on the list including Bolivia’s Eva Copa, Brazil’s Erika Hilton and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who was nominated by Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Others on the list include singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ghanaian author Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah.