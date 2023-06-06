Alliance leader says local election count that saw Derry councillor lose seat was 'improper'

The issue relates to the count in the Waterside DEA.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them on the 11 councils. A total of 1,305,553 people were eligible to vote, according to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.

Naomi Long confirmed her party has lodged a petition to Belfast’s High Court, as she has alleged the count in last month’s Derry City and Strabane local government election was “improper”.

Alliance lost both its sitting councillors – Rachael Ferguson and Philip McKinney – in the poll on May 18, with the latter losing out by less than 50 votes to SDLP councillor Martin Reilly.

It is Mr McKinney’s count that is now the centre of an Election Petition lodged on Monday in Belfast’s High Court, Derry Now has reported.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster on Tuesday morning, Ms Long said: “It was brought to our attention by a number of observers that one of phases of the count in Waterside had not been properly completed.

"When we looked at that and raised it both with the chief executive of the council and with the Electoral Office, they confirmed that there was indeed an error in the count and an anomaly in how the count had been conducted.

“We don’t know whether that changes the outcome, but it does mean that the count was improper.”

Sinn Féin’s Caitlin Deeney topped the poll in Waterside on 1,949 votes and was elected along with the UUP’s Darren Guy on the first count.

Deeney’s surplus then brought party colleague Christopher Jackson over the line, with Chelsea Cooke (DUP), Niree McMorris (DUP) then deemed elected on Stage 6 of the count.

Sean Mooney and Martin Reilly (both SDLP) were the final two candidates elected after their total was in excess of McKinney’s 1,105.05. Reilly was elected with 1,154.21 votes.

Ms Long said concerns had been raised informally on the day of the count, as attendees had expectations that there would be a seventh stage, but she said this wasn’t addressed at the time.

The former justice minister said it was only when her party looked back ‘in light of advice and independent queries’ that they then went to the council and confirmed there had been an error.

"The only way a recount can be done is to petition the court to reopen and recount ballots,” she added.

“The only people that can do that is the candidate or electors from the DEA. they have petitioned the court it’s now with the courts to decide whether or not that is proper course of action.”

Prior to losing both its council seats, the party had opened a new North-West office in the city in March, the first of two offices planned for the western area.

Former councillor Rachael Ferguson said the office – officially opened by former Alliance leader David Forde – would act as a “satellite office of Alliance Party HQ in Belfast”.

"It will be a great resource for the public, a place for constituents to meet Alliance councillors; a place where we can hold clinics for local people; and where we can hold our own party meetings,” she said.

Derry City and Strabane Council has been contacted for further comment.