Alliance member a 'victim of crime' following online allegations, party says

An Alliance Party member is being treated as a "victim of crime" by police, after "serious allegations" were made against them online.

The allegations were made on social media over the past week and were reported to the PSNI by Alliance and the person concerned is understood to be a constituency worker and not an elected representative.

An Alliance Party spokesperson said there was never a police probe into the allegations made against the member.

"Following legal advice, we did not respond publicly," the party said in a statement they issued.

"However, we can now confirm police are treating the individual as a victim of crime only and there is no active investigation against the member.

"Anyone who makes or shares these false allegations to the contrary, or who has done so to date, may be subject to prosecution for malicious communications and harassment, as well as libel proceedings."

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said: "Police have received a complaint about malicious communications relating to a series of social media posts on Saturday, 2nd November. An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. There are no further details at this time.

"Police would also take this opportunity to remind social media users that they are personally responsible for the content they post on social media and should be mindful of the potential for committing a criminal offence."