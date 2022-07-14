Alliance MLA criticises TUV’s Jim Allister for not condemning bonfire effigies ‘unequivocally’ during email exchange

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has criticised the TUV leader Jim Allister after he sent an email attacking her party for “sanctimonious superiority” over the placing of effigies on bonfires.

Ms Armstrong revealed she had personally written to all the main unionist party leaders after effigies of politicians, including Naomi Long and Michelle O’Neill, were placed on a Carrickfergus bonfire.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating after the effigies were hung from the Glenfield bonfire and the incident has also led to widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the display and the Northern Ireland Office branded it “unacceptable”.

Speaking to BBC’s Nolan Show, Ms Armstrong acknowledged the TUV leader had condemned the effigies on the bonfire but added in her view he had not done so “unequivocally”.

The email exchange from Mr Allister to Ms Armstrong was read out during the programme, with the TUV leader describing the effigies in the response as “wrong and offensive” and said they should play no part in “cultural celebrations”.

In the exchange with Ms Armstrong, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Allister added: "Burning effigies of living persons, as opposed to historic traitors or villains, is both wrong and offensive. It should play no part in cultural celebrations.

“Such does nothing to aid any culture and, of course, only gives anti-loyalist forces, like the Alliance Party, the opportunity to further demonise that culture. An opportunity which your party is ever eager to exploit with the sanctimonious superiority in which Alliance excels.”

Ms Armstrong said she was “disgusted” by the way Mr Allister responded and confirmed to him she would be making the correspondence public.

“I just want to show up exactly what Jim is like. I am sorry if Jim is offended by it,” she told the Nolan Show.

“I did tell Jim... I said because I was disappointed, I would publish [the email].

“My email to Jim had nothing to do with politics, it was asking him as a unionist leader to come out and say this was wrong. He chose instead to attack Alliance.

“I wish he had taken a bit more leadership, as he did when the anti-protocol rallies were happening and there was a poster of Doug Beattie with a noose round his neck.

“He went out of the way to remove that poster and show solidarity with Doug.”

In a further response to the BBC interview, Mr Allister added: “The attempt to link me to behaviour which I have called out as wrong and offensive because of an email in which I made those very points shows the disingenuousness of Kellie’s initial approach.”

He once again reiterated that his condemnation of the incident “is unequivocal”.

Earlier, Ms Armstrong called for regulations to be introduced for Eleventh Night bonfires in a bid to tackle the scenes in recent days which have also seen election posters and sectarian slurs attached to the pyres.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms Armstrong claimed many in the unionist community have told her they would welcome the regulation of bonfires.

“I have always felt there should be regulations around bonfires,” she said.

“I have had calls from many people in the unionist community who are disgusted by those images and who say that is not their culture.

“It is time we had regulations and I think a lot of people who celebrate on the Eleventh Night would welcome that, because there have been very successful bonfires and celebrations across Northern Ireland that don’t have this type of imagery.

“It can only lead to one thing and that is more regulation to ensure people are safe and those celebrations are respectful of all.”