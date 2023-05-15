Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl hits out after election postal vote application denied

An Alliance MLA has hit out after it emerged she will be unable to vote in this week’s local government election – despite having her application for a postal vote initially accepted.

Kate Nicholl said she registered for a postal vote due to being out of the country on polling day and her application was at first accepted by the Electoral Office.

However, she has since been informed that her application has been denied, because of the absence of a digital registration number, which can be obtained via the Electoral Office.

Ms Nicholl said many constituents have also found themselves in the same situation.

“I hand-delivered my correctly filled-in forms for a postal vote to the Electoral Office, where they were checked and accepted,” she said.

“I was therefore surprised to subsequently receive a letter from the Electoral Office to state we were not approved, with the reason given being a lack of a digital registration number.

“It was never made clear on the form that that was necessary and when I spoke to a member of staff there, I was informed the number could have been emailed to me but it was now too late.

“I have now been left without the ability to vote this week and I am aware of many constituents who are in the same situation. It has come up on the doors many times during canvassing.

“Clearly the Electoral Office has questions to answer: if they can email people the number with ease, why is it needed? And why are people not provided [with] it being left disenfranchised?

“Given my application was submitted ahead of the deadline and accepted at the office, it is disgraceful my vote will now be denied.

“I have written to the Electoral Office to request people who have fallen foul of this situation be facilitated, as their votes are otherwise valid.”

A TUV election agent has also raised concerns over the process after his wife’s form was “mislaid”.

"Having jumped through the hoops of obtaining a Digital Registration Number, filling in a form and having it brought to the Electorate Office in Belfast in person, where it was checked and stamped, we heard nothing more,” said the agent, who did not wish to be named.

"Assuming there was no issue and perhaps the paperwork was held up in the post, as we had received no other post for a few days, we were surprised when we called the Electoral Office to find they had no record of our form.

"This surprise was compounded when it became clear that others who had been brought to the Electoral Office at the same time had received their paperwork, proving that the form had been correctly delivered.

“If the current system simply allows forms with sensitive personal information to ‘go missing’ then clearly it is not fit for purpose. Given that other forms in the bundle were processed without issue, it is most peculiar that this particular form appears to have been mislaid.

“Having spent countless hours over the past few months preparing for this election, and in particular investing significant time speaking to the local electorate on the doors and encouraging them to come out and vote, it is extremely frustrating to now find that my wife is being denied her democratic right to vote through no fault of her own. We have lodged a complaint with the Electoral Office.”

Sarah Ling, Northern Ireland’s temporary chief electoral officer, said: “We process absent vote applications in accordance with the relevant legislation. This includes that if someone has registered online then they must provide the digital registration number as part of their absent vote application by the deadline. This is stated on our website and on the absent vote application form.

"There is signage up at the postal vote counter where electors hand in their absent vote applications to inform that the staff can only confirm receipt of the application.

"It also provides information about the Digital Registration Number requirements and that the staff on reception cannot confirm if one is needed or not.”