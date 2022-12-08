Alliance MLA says misogynistic comments are a ‘constant theme’ for women in politics as she recalls ‘vulgar sexual remark’ made in Stormont’s Great Hall

The Alliance Party’s Sorcha Eastwood has claimed misogynistic comments “are a constant theme for women” in Northern Irish politics and said a man once made a “graphic sexual remark” towards her while in Stormont’s Great Hall.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, the Alliance Party MLA said the incident “really scared her” as she recalled the man unknown to her approaching her while she was with a visiting school.

“(The man) started to make comments about my hair, and I’m thinking where are we going with this” she said, adding the man was curious to know if her hair “was fake.”

“It got worse, he then made the most vulgar, graphic sexual remark and standing next to me was the key stake holder of a constituency.”

Ms Eastwood said she “felt utterly demeaned and upset” at the remark but said “you’ve to keep it together and keep calm”.

She added: "Security came over and he went away, but it was scary and upsetting. That man felt entitled to not only approach me in that way, right up in my personal space, but to say what he said.”

Ms Eastwood said she had “no idea” who the man was, and it’s unknown if he was connected to the Assembly.

She was speaking on the programme in the wake of the controversy surrounding UUP leader Doug Beattie.

Mr Beattie has faced sharp criticism for claiming the DUP were “whining like a girl” during the Assembly recall on Wednesday.

He later apologised for the remarks, but faced rebuttal by his fellow politicians for his choice of terms including Ms Eastwood.

“I was shaking yesterday...whenever I was calling out (Mr Beattie’s comments)” she told the programme.

Making clear her comments about the treatment of women in Northern Irish politics were “general” and not personally directed at Mr Beattie, Ms Eastwood continued: “For a lot of women in Northern Ireland and the world, this is not the first time we’ve heard these comments, it’s not our first rodeo and it shouldn’t have to be that way.

“It’s even more difficult when you feel like you know the person and you feel like you have a good working relationship.”

“It’s so disappointing when you’ve to stand up and call it out…you want to get on with your job and do your role without being subject to commentary and it’s micro-aggressions like this that don’t help.”

Her comments as former Alliance Assembly candidate Jackie Coade resigned from the party accusing it of “appallingly handling” her complaint of aggressive verbal abuse by a veteran member.

In an exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Coade said she received no support internally, with the party deciding there were “issues which need to be addressed” but refusing to instigate disciplinary proceedings against her male colleague.

She added she told Alliance of inappropriate sexual comments the man allegedly made but claimed the party “completely failed to live up to the high standards it sets others on protecting women.”

In a statement responding to Ms Coade’s allegations, an Alliance spokesman said: “Alliance takes all allegations of harassment extremely seriously. We utterly refute any allegation to the contrary. Ms Coade’s complaint was duly investigated in line with our disciplinary procedures, which our contemporaneous record of actions bears out. It is unfortunate Ms Coade decided to leave the party without taking up the offers of meetings to discuss her concerns further.

“Alliance has a proven record of promotion and protection of women within political life, and is a leader in the fight against abuse towards women.”