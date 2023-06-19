Alliance MP warns opposition to Partygate report will send ‘worrying message’ ahead of Commons debate

An Alliance MP has warned that any opposition to a damning Partygate report which found Boris Johnson misled the Commons will send a “worrying message about standards in public life”.

Members of Parliament are to decide whether to sanction the former prime minister after the privileges committee found Mr Johnson repeatedly misled the House.

The report found the breaches were serious enough to recommend a suspension of 90 days – a sanction long enough to trigger a potential by-election.

However, Mr Johnson's decision to stand down with immediate effect means MPs will not be voting on his future in parliament but instead on whether they agree with the report, and whether he should be stripped of his access to the Palace of Westminster.

It is unclear if the DUP intends to support or oppose the findings of the report.

North Down MP Stephen Farry told BBC Radio Ulster that there should not be equivocation on the issue.

“It is important that we draw a line in the sand here and make clear that the misleading of Parliament by Boris Johnson is utterly unacceptable," he said.

"But of course that is only the tip of the ice-berg in terms of what has gone on.

"This is Parliament acting to please itself in terms of someone actually deliberately telling lies on the floor of the chamber.

"Beyond that there is a situation with parties themselves that happened and the insult to all the families and those who were in all the different caring professions at the time.”

Asked about the DUP’s intention, and that of Conservative MPs, Mr Farry said it is not yet known if there will be division and warned that any opposition will send a “worrying message about standards in public life”.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson. Pic by PA.

“Boris Johnson has been telling his allies not to oppose it, I suspect on the basis that they don’t want to show their hand," he said

"If there was a vote and people need to make clear their position – this is not something that people can equivocate around.

"This is a very clear issue in terms of contempt of Parliament.

“Normally whenever the standards or privileges committee issues a report those are usually rubber stamped through without debate in the Commons.

"This issue is dedicated to those people who scrutinise the issue in depth and their recommendations are usually taken on the nod.

"It’s very unusual that people would query what is happening in this situation.

"The irony is that we have one of the most clear cut and damning reports from that committee and we have a situation where people are potentially not willing to support it.”

Mr Johnson dramatically resigned this month and claimed the committee made clear "that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament".

It’s understood he has been telling his supporters not to push to a vote with allies believed to be planning to abstain if there is one.

A decision could instead be "nodded through" without individual votes being formally recorded.

Labour, which could force a vote, has said all options are still on the table and have made clear its intention to vote with the committee's recommendations.

Downing Street has refused to comment on whether Rishi Sunak will show up to back the report.

The PM will be hosting a foreign leader at Number 10 on Monday which could give him an excuse not to take part.

On Sunday Mr Sunak said the matter is "for the House, rather than for the government" to decide and said he was "sure [the committee] had done their work thoroughly".

"I wouldn't want to influence anyone in advance of that vote... It's up to each individual MP to make a decision on what they want to do when the time comes,” he added.

"It's important the government doesn't get involved as it's a matter for parliament and members as individuals."