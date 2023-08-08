Alliance Party councillor quits role to move back to Liverpool due to ‘change in personal circumstances’

Ballymena Alliance councillor John Hyland is to step down from his role as a result of a “change in personal circumstances”, the party has confirmed.

Mr Hyland said he plans to return to his native Liverpool and will leave his councillor position following September’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The party said a replacement for Mr Hyland will be selected in the “coming weeks”.

“It is with deep regret I made the decision to step down from the role of Ballymena Councillor,” Mr Hyland said.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of the local community and it was one of the greatest honours of my life to have constituents return me as councillor in the local election in May. It has meant so much to me to be welcomed to Mid and East Antrim since making it as my home a number of years ago.

“However, there have been a series of unforeseen personal events which have left me to make the very difficult decision to move home and be closer to my family in Liverpool.

"This means I, unfortunately, can no longer continue in the role of Alliance councillor. I have made real connections with many local organisations and people, and hope to stay in contact to help in whichever way I can with the amazing community work going on in the Ballymena area.

“I also hope Mid and East Antrim Borough Council can continue its trajectory to become a more openly progressive and diverse place to work and live, which Alliance is fully committed to achieving. I will do all I can to help my replacement work towards this goal as well.”

Mr Hyland was co-opted on to the council by the Alliance Party following the election of Patricia O’Lynn to the Assembly last year.

He was re-elected to the Ballymena area during this year’s Local Elections.

Speaking last month, My Hyland revealed he was accused of being a paedophile after homophobic trolling during the election campaign.

Read more I nearly quit politics after social media paedophile slur: councillor John Hyland

In one incident, he was told a fake social media profile had been created pretending to be him which implied he was a paedophile.

He said the trolling was so bad, he considered quitting the campaign.

Alliance North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland said she was disappointed to lose the 32-year-old from the local team but wished him well in his move.

“I know John has taken his time to come to this difficult decision and while I am deeply disappointed to be losing him from the team of Alliance elected representatives in North Antrim, I know he is doing what is best for him and his family.

“John has been an incredible source of energy throughout his time as Councillor, playing a crucial role in growing the strong local Alliance team here. That was reflected in our recent great Council Election results, wbich came as the result of the hard work of John and others.

“I wish him all the best in his move back to Liverpool and look forward to working with his successor to continue the Alliance successes in North Antrim.”