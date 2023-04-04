Alliance Party councillor to replace outgoing Patricia O'Lynn in North Antrim

Sian Mulholland has been confirmed as the new Alliance MLA for North Antrim.

She will replace Patricia O'Lynn, who stepped down to explore a new career opportunity.

Ms Mulholland has been an Alliance councillor for the last eight years and was most recently the party’s councillor for the Killultagh area.

Last week, Ms O’Lynn (33) stepped down as MLA to take up a new role at Queen's University Belfast.

She claimed the lack of functioning Executive was the catalyst for the change, saying the lack of Assembly was “frustrating.”

“My only regret is I was not able to do so in the Assembly chamber itself due to the ongoing impasse, which has proved frustrating,” she said.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of North Antrim as their MLA and previously the people of Ballymena as a councillor.”

Ms O’Lynn recently launched herself a personal website advocating her role as a keynote speaker and executive coach.

Ms Mulholland, who was tipped to take over the role by the Belfast Telegraph, paid tribute to her predecessor but said she was looking forward to continuing to represent the people of North Antrim.

“I am honoured to have been selected as the new Alliance MLA for North Antrim by local party members. I'd like to also pay tribute to Patricia O'Lynn, whose bold vision helped grow the party to unimaginable heights here in North Antrim,” she said.

“Last May, people across North Antrim put their faith in Alliance and the party has continually repaid that. I look forward to continuing that hard work and helping people with the issues that matter to them across the constituency.

“Coming from a rural village, I know those issues well, including roads infrastructure, transport, health, broadband and utilities, school amalgamations and community resources. Those are the bread and butter matters which impact people in North Antrim on a daily basis.

"But to deliver on those commitments, we need an Assembly and Executive restored. I will use my voice as MLA to push for that every day.”

Party leader Naomi Long singled out Ms Mulholland’s “political and community experience”.

"We are delighted to welcome Sian to our Assembly team,” she said. “She has a wealth of political and community experience, having served as a councillor and worked in both the youth and arts sectors.

"I hope that she will have an opportunity to put those skills to good use on behalf of her constituents in North Antrim in a working Assembly, sooner rather than later.”