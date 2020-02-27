Alliance Party rake in most donations with £100k

The Alliance Party topped the list of donations received by Northern Ireland's political parties in the last quarter of 2019.

Electoral Commission records show eight parties registered a total of £331,211 in donations from October to December, including the period the 2019 General Election took place.

While the majority of the money came from public funds, Alliance accepted £82,500 in donations from three sources.

The SDLP were the only other party to receive a direct donation, £2000 from Co Antrim company Creagh Concrete.

Alliance received £50,000 from the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust which promotes democratic reform and social justice within the UK.

The party, which returned Stephen Farry for North Down in the December election, was gifted £15,000 by Lord Matthew Oakeshott. The former Lib Dem peer has in the past donated to a wide range of political parties including Labour and the Green Party.

Alliance also received £10,000 from a Mr Gilbert Nesbitt and £22,478 in public funds for a total of £104,987 donations over the last four months of 2019.

The SDLP received a further £25,392 in public funds for a total of £27,392.

The DUP accepted £76,764 in public funds, Sinn Fein £76,709 and the UUP £23,561.

Northern Ireland's Green Party received £10,395, TUV £6,886 and People Before Profit £4,525.

The total was £538,053 less than the previous quarter between July and September.

In 2019, political parties reported accepting £3,344,747 in donations compared to £1,461,797 in 2018.

Head of the Electoral Commission Cahir Hughes said it was first time donations had been published covering a UK Parliamentary General Election campaign.

“This is only the second full year we have been able to publish information on donations to parties in Northern Ireland," he said.

"Publishing this data allows voters to see clearly how parties in Northern Ireland are funded, enhancing public confidence and trust in our democratic process.”

Earlier this year it emerged Sinn Fein received around £2m from deceased English mechanic William E Hampton. It was the largest ever political donation in Northern Ireland.

The donation was intended to "cover election expenses, to fund Sinn Fein offices and advice centres and to aid republican prisoners and their families in both Ireland and Britain".

Donations from 2017 have been published regularly since a change in the law passed in parliament. Before donations were kept secret in Northern Ireland due to security concerns.

Parties must report donations and loans accepted above £7,500, £1,500 for accounting units and smaller donations from a single donor which add together to exceed the reporting threshold.