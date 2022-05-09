Alliance Party’s Naomi and Michael Long to make history as first couple to hold Belfast lord mayor office

Councillor Michael Long with wife Naomi as he is installed as Lord Mayor of Belfast

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and husband Michael are set to make history by becoming the first husband and wife to have held the office of Belfast lord mayor.

Mr Long will set another record when he fills the role for an expected 23 days, making him the city’s shortest-serving lord mayor, following Kate Nicholl’s election to Stormont for South Belfast.

Mrs Long was lord mayor in 2009 during her time on Belfast City Council.

Mr Long said on social media his appointment was a “wee surprise” and thanked the Alliance Party group on the council for their support.

Originally from Canada, Mr Long (51) is a dentist and has previously served as high sheriff of the city. He was educated at Sullivan Upper in Holywood.

The couple married in 1995 and both were elected as councillors in 2001.

Mrs Long – the only politician in Northern Ireland to have been elected a councillor, Assembly member, MP and MEP – was elected leader of the party in 2016, replacing David Ford.

She was re-elected last week to serve East Belfast in the Assembly, and is still the justice minister, albeit in a caretaker capacity as the Executive limps on without a first or deputy first minister.

Sharing his congratulations on social media, Mr Ford said: “I’m sure Naomi Long will keep you right for three weeks. Do you and Kate Nicholl share a portrait?”

The couple had attended the funeral of Mr Long’s father, Professor Adrian Long, last Friday morning before attending several count centres following the election.

Ms Nicholl’s term as lord mayor was due to finish on June 1.

However, under dual-mandate rules, she is required to give up her council seat immediately.

Posting on Twitter, Ms Nicholl, who is expecting a baby any day, said: “I’ve had the best year meeting so many extraordinary people and witnessing all the good in our city. Thank you Belfast for the privilege of a lifetime.”

Five other councillors have been elected to the Assembly and will now vacate City Hall: Brian Kingston (DUP), Danny Baker (Sinn Fein), David Brooks (DUP), Nuala McAllister (Alliance) and Peter McReynolds (Alliance).

Mr Long is expected to be appointed lord mayor at Monday’s monthly council meeting at City Hall.

Mr Baker was the previous shortest-serving Belfast lord mayor in modern times.

He took over the role mid-way through John Finucane’s term in office, after Mr Finucane was elected North Belfast MP in December 2021.