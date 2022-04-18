Alliance Party’s new hopefuls wanting to make their mark and take a seat at Stormont

A host of names new to many of us are fighting for a seat at Stormont next month. Alliance’s candidate list includes many younger faces, who will aim to capitalise on the party’s strong showing in recent opinion polls.

They include election newcomer Claire Hackett, who has a background in law and worked as a solicitor until 2014. The mother-of three volunteers with parenting charities and is a trustee of the parenting organisation Birthwise. She led a campaign against maternity restrictions during the Covid pandemic and currently works in community development.

Connie Egan was first elected to Ards and North Down Borough Council in 2019, topping the poll in the Bangor West ward and becoming the youngest person elected to the council. She worked as a constituency and research officer to outgoing Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle and holds a degree in Politics and Philosophy from Queen's University. She is also a member of Amnesty International and is a governor of Trinity Nursery School in Bangor.

Earlier this year, Ms Egan tabled a motion before Ards and North Down council that would have seen it adopt a workplace diversity programme by LGBTQ lobby group Stonewall, however the motion was rejected by a vote. She also supports a campaign calling for gender equality in politics.

Nick Mathison currently serves as Alliance group leader on Ards and North Down Council, having been first elected on the first count in 2019 with 13.08% of the first preference votes. He worked for the social welfare advice sector both in England and Northern Ireland.

Last June, Mr Mathison proposed that the council only fly the Union flag on a set amount of designated days each year, during a debate which ultimately saw councillors vote in favour of increasing the number of days.

Bidding to become the youngest openly gay MLA at Stormont, Eoin Tennyson was first elected on to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in 2019, with 10.81% of the first preference votes. He serves as Alliance's group leader on the council.

Mr Tennyson also performed well in the general election the same year, delivering Alliance's best ever result in Upper Bann and overtaking both the SDLP and UUP, however he failed to get elected.

He has been outspoken about the abuse he has received from some quarters since being elected and made headlines in 2020 after becoming embroiled in a Twitter spat with pop star Jim Corr over a Covid protest at Stormont.

Donnamarie Higgins has unsuccessfully fought general and local government elections before, however this is her first Assembly election campaign.

She is a member of the Belfast Feminist Network and supporter of LGBT issues. Ms Higgins previously worked for Naomi Long during her time as an MEP and also with former MLA Maire Hendron.

Chris McCaw ran for the East Londonderry seat in the 2017 Assembly election, garnering 4.4% of the first preference votes and failing to get elected. He was co-opted on to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2018 and held his seat in the 2019 local government elections.

Mr McCaw holds a Masters degree in politics and has a background in economic development. If elected, he has pledged to work on growing the local economy and implementing a Universal Basic Income for Northern Ireland.

Matt Beaumont stood in the 2019 council elections, securing 4.29% of first preference votes and failing to get a seat on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. This is his first time going for an Assembly seat. Mr Beaumont has been working with community groups in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area for the last decade.