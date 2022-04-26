Alliance Party’s Stephen Donnelly verbally abused during canvassing in Omagh

Alliance Party election candidate Stephen Donnelly has revealed he and his team were verbally assaulted in Omagh on Monday night.

The West Tyrone Assembly candidate shared on Twitter that his team was “ambushed and subjected to the vilest personal abuse”.

“A man pulled up in a white van and screamed, ‘how f**kng dare you come around here’,” he wrote.

“I do dare and will dare. Omagh is my home, I represent thousands across West Tyrone & Alliance refuses to be intimidated.”

Mr Donnelly, who has served as a councillor for Omagh and Killyclogher since 2019, is the latest Alliance candidate to report verbal abuse when canvassing.

His party colleague and candidate for Upper Bann, Eóin Tennyson also said he was subjected to vilification while out in Lurgan on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old said that he and a member of his team were told they should leave a section of the town they were in, as it was “a Protestant area”.

Mr Tennyson said the matter had been reported to the PSNI.

Police have since confirmed a report was received and officers said they are making enquiries into the matter.

Mr Tennyson said: “While canvassing in Lurgan a member of my team was approached and told that we were in a “Protestant area”, that we were not welcome, and that we should leave.

“We were then watched by two individuals as we canvassed the remainder of the street.

“Let me be absolutely clear: no sinister act of intimidation will ever deter me or the Alliance Party from working in, and for, every part of our community in Upper Bann,” he added.

“In fact, it only strengthens our resolve to do so.”