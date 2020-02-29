Alliance proposal to stop flying union flag year round defeated

An Alliance proposal to stop the Union flag flying all year round at sites in Ards and North Down has been defeated.

Flags policy in the area was due for renewal after the borough's equality scheme's five-year run ended this month. Council officers recommended a continuation of the current policy.

A DUP proposal to renew the flags policy won by 23 votes to 14. The Alliance amendment to fly the flag only on designated days received 12 votes out of 37 in the chamber - nine Alliance, one Green, one SDLP and one independent.

The current system has the union flag flown permanently at seven designated sites - Castle Park, Bangor; Conway Square, Newtownards; Ballygowan War Memorial; the Square, Comber; the Maypole, Holywood; The Moat, Donaghadee and Queen's Hall, Holywood. It is flown only on 15 designated days, at the council building at Church Street, Newtownards.

DUP councillor Robert Adair, who proposed the continuation of the policy, said: "The position has worked well."