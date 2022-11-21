Alliance proposes new annual festival as part of ambitious plan to help revitalise Belfast city centre

Alliance is set to launch an ambitious plan to revitalise Belfast which includes a new annual festival based in the city centre.

The party is proposing that The MAC, the Ulster Hall, St Malachy’s Catholic church in Alfred Street, the First Presbyterian Church in Rosemary Street and St George’s Anglican church in High Street be among the venues used to host events.

Alliance is also calling on Belfast City Council to appoint a ‘Night Czar’ to co-ordinate efforts to develop the evening economy and to extend Sunday opening hours.

It is suggesting a programme of street animation with musicians, dancers and other performers breathing new life into downtown Belfast. The party also wants a “purpose-built LGBTQ centre”.

Alliance group leader Michael Long said “big ideas” were needed to revitalise the city centre as he disclosed proposals to build “a cleaner, shared, fun Belfast”.

He said the proposals had been drawn up after “years of disappointing headlines for the city with the Primark fire, shops going into administration, the Covid pandemic, cleanliness issues and concern at the rise of homelessness”.

Mr Long said: “With the reopening of the Primark store in Bank Buildings, now is the time for a step change in how we promote the city.

“Our focus is on building a compassionate, greener, more pedestrianised and business-friendly Belfast. I proposed the all-party council working group to tackle the challenges ahead, but the party recognises we need to do much more to restore the city’s reputation.”

Mr Long added: “The document we have drawn up is there to act as a conversation starter. We are using ideas that have worked in other cities.

“Not all of them are fully thought out at this stage, but we are putting them out there in an attempt to develop imaginative means to deliver a better Belfast.

“We are keen to engage with all sectors, as well as the council, to drive forward positive change.”

In its document, Alliance said Belfast had to go beyond “a retail offering” by developing a more “innovative experience for those living, working and visiting the city”.

Mr Long said: “If people are to be encouraged back into the city centre, we must offer unique experiences. More street animation would achieve that.

“We would like to develop a two-year rolling strategy, which would see a wide range of artists and artistic work brightening the streets.

“We are proposing that The MAC, the Ulster Hall and some of our fantastic and historic buildings, like the First Presbyterian Church, St Malachy’s and St George’s, as well as outdoor spaces, host events in a new city-centre festival.

“Along with a street animation programme, we believe this would both enliven the city centre and provide a much-needed boost for our struggling arts sector.”

Mr Long said a “proper strategy” was needed to develop the night-time economy: “Walking around the city centre at night, it can feel like a ghost town.

“Council has previously advocated for a ‘Night Czar’ to help co-ordinate this effort but, to date, progress has been slow.

“We want to see movement with this position created and filled. Our bus service currently ends in the city at 11.30pm.

“We are urging the council to work with Translink to deliver a flexible, later timetable all year round to encourage people into Belfast at night.”

Mr Long said the restoration of the Assembly Rooms — Belfast’s oldest public building, which sits at the junction of Waring Street and North Street — should be a priority.

“It was once the historical and cultural heart of our city and should be again.

“It is depressing that such a building is now semi-derelict.”

Mr Long proposed that “city ambassadors” be appointed in a pilot scheme.

They would have enforcement powers regarding litter, graffiti and anti-social issues and would also “greet visitors and promote tourist attractions”.

Mr Long said his party supported more city-centre living involving a diverse range of people.

“We want to see mixed tenure housing with a range of unit sizes and decent facilities, such as play areas, to attract families.”

The Alliance group leader said a “co-ordinated out-of-hours service” was needed to tackle emergencies facing those who are vulnerable, homeless or have addiction issues on the streets.

The council’s Complex Lives programmes, which can provide help for vulnerable individuals in the city, must be expanded, Mr Long added.