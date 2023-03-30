Alliance sets sights on Stormont seat in Foyle as new Derry office opens

Alliance has opened an office in Derry for the first time in decades, as the expanding cross-community party targets the city as a new place in which it can grow and return an MLA to Stormont.

In the north-west to open the office, former leader David Ford also addressed the constitutional question which the party has been accused of avoiding, saying it is up to parties in favour of a united Ireland to present the case.

In the 1970s, the Alliance Party had a small office in Derry.

In 1973, four Alliance councillors were elected: one each for the Bogside, Shantallow, Waterside and Waterside Rural.

By 1981, thanks to a mix of bad luck and poor planning, all three then Alliance councillors, for a variety of work, health and personal reasons, stood down and their seats were contested by relatively unknown candidates in the middle of the hunger strike.

All three Alliance seats were lost and there were no Alliance councillors in the city until 2019, when Rachael Ferguson and Philip McKinney were elected as part of the ‘Alliance surge’.

Now, 60 years after having a small office in the city, Alliance has opened a base in the city centre, facing Maurice Harron’s Hands Across The Divide statue.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Ford joked that the only place more fitting for an Alliance office would be halfway across the Craigavon Bridge — as the River Foyle tends to divide the city down community lines.

The city is largely nationalist in outlook, with four of the five MLAs returned historically from the SDLP and Sinn Fein.

Former Alliance leader David Ford officially opens the party's Derry office alongside local councillors

Commenting on whether the party will come under pressure to declare a constitutional position if it is to make significant gains in Derry, Mr Ford was emphatic: “No.”

He added: “Just because Colum Eastwood says, in his conference — and I take that as the most recent example — that we have to define ourselves in the way he wants us to be defined doesn’t mean we have to.

“We have a fundamental principle which is saying the issue is about bringing people together and providing better services to this society regardless of where lines are drawn on a map and there’s a huge need for that partnership and reconciliation.”

The Scottish government, he said, had produced a 600-page document which didn’t cover all the details for independence and, at the moment, “we don’t have one page as to what a united Ireland would mean. You can’t answer the question until you know the basis on which the question is asked.”

Elected councillors Rachael Ferguson and Phillip McKinney were both upbeat as they stood outside the bright yellow door at Dacre Terrace for the grand opening.

Candidates will stand in each District Electoral Area in the upcoming local government election, signalling the party’s intent.

“This is a massive step forward. I think we’ll go from strength to strength now. We broke the mould back in 2019 and we intend to break the mould again,” Mr McKinney said.

Speaking of the party’s ambitions for the north-west, he added: “From small acorns you grow great oaks.”

Meanwhile, Ms Ferguson said she thrilled to have a new base in the city.

“Our closest office is Ballymoney. This is our first spot and the next one will be Omagh,” she explained.

“We’re hopeful we’re going to pick up some gains. Having that presence here is important and people recognise that.

“Naomi [Long] wants to show that she is committed to west of the Bann.

“My vision is to be as strong as we have in Belfast, with as many councillors and a mayor at some point, and an MLA. I would love, love that. And maybe when I’m older we’ll see an MP here.”